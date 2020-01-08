advertisement

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game Kits have been released. The internet has opinions.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game is only a few weeks away. For the first time, the game will be played at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis (it was previously played in the old stadium in St. Louis). Defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues will be the host.

Even more impressive is that the blues was nowhere near a playoff at last year’s All Star celebrations in San Jose.

With the All-Star game comes a new line of All-Star jerseys. The NHL unveiled the 02020 NHL All-Star Game Kits on Tuesday. The immediate reactions weren’t great, but see for yourself.

Right at the start, they reminded me a little of the black New York Islander jersey from the days of John Tavares. These could even be the second worst hockey jerseys worn in St. Louis. Despite all the bad comments, they’re better than the islanders’ fishing jersey so far.

The official NHL report on the new Adidas jerseys deals a little more with the artistic decisions behind it. First of all, how the jerseys honor St. Louis. Take for example the random lines in the middle of the jersey.

As a tribute to the original St. Louis Blues sweaters and to transform the city’s acclaimed rhythm and blues history into a tangible form, the streak of the Honda NHL® All-Star Game Shirt 2020 mimics a musical wand along the front and the sleeve of the jersey to Jersey.

Seeing stripes on a hockey jersey is nothing special. So a music staff is not exactly the place I thought when I saw them. It’s not so much that it doesn’t look like a music stick, it’s just that it looks too general and could be literally anything else. Instead, there could have been other ways to play music.

As a further hint at the host city, the seams are carried out in a striking silver thread, which is inspired by the legendary Gateway Arch.

The Gateway Arch is important because, to be honest, it is the only iconic structure in St. Louis. The all-star logo patch on the shoulder is intended to emphasize the curvature of the jersey design. The silver looks good, but silver has also become an overused color in hockey jerseys. It doesn’t seem to be as unique to St. Louis as it could have been.

The jerseys don’t find as many fans. NHL All Star jerseys have not been a must for fans in recent years, aside from John Scott’s 2016 jersey. Soloucity, who discovered hockey and his hometown of St. Louis Blues in the 2016 playoffs, had an interesting suggestion for future All-Star Games.

nhl only has to allow the players to wear their actual jerseys. Shit would look like a pack of skittles on ice and that’s fine. Did you forget who is on your team? that’s fine, we’re just here for fun

– Tony X (@soIoucity) January 8, 2020

Not a bad idea, but as long as the NHL wants to offer new jerseys for sale, it will never happen. Like them or not, these jerseys will most likely only be seen for the All Star weekend. Unlike John Scott’s Pacific Division jersey 2016, they won’t live forever.

