advertisement

Sundance: The playwright’s first feature is a sly, rugged riff about real frustrations about the effects of race and age on the narrative process.

The essence of “The 40-Year-Old Version” comes early when Radha Blank, who plays a fictional version of herself, sobs in the corner of her apartment. A damp rib dangles from one hand as her large body merges with her chair. “I just want to be an artist!” She calls, touching the legitimate fears of the black woman in the middle and at the same time making fun of her. This difficult balance negotiates a lot about Blank’s clever and funny crowd-leasing directorial debut, with a blatant riff about real frustrations about the effects of race and age on the narrative process.

“The 40-Year-Old Version” was shot all over New York with great black and white photography (by Eric Branco, cameraman from “Clemency”) and always feels close to the ground. Blank is on the rough road to write a new piece – and find unexpected catharsis in hip hop – entertaining twists and turns. At 129 minutes, the light-hearted format risks being stale and could certainly have cut off some superficial scenes. But Blank is so adept at filling her story with sly observations and her own infectious personality that even her loose structure is in tune with the nature of the film, which retains the villainous energy of an early Spike Lee joint while maintaining a fresh, new voice channeled.

advertisement

connected

connected

Except that Blank isn’t quite like that. Like her alter ego on screen, the lively author-director has been an active playwright for years, Moonlights as a comedic hip-hop artist RadhaMUSprime and most recently wrote episodes of “Empire” and the Netflix series of “She’s Gotta Have It”. Nevertheless, the film version of Radha is a little rougher. Almost a decade has passed since her last piece, and she wanders through her tiny apartment and looks at old awards for which there is little to show. Now that Radha is teaching theater to the ambivalent Harlem teenagers, she is facing the prospect of a mid-life crisis at every turn. In a series of well-placed montages, she records inputs from the colorful characters roaming her neighborhood on her cell phone, including an older woman who tells her that her life started at 40.

Radha is not sure whether she has outgrown the pressure to take control of her life or is simply being held back by a system that does not support her voice, but she is all too eager to use the latter option. When her lifelong mate Archie (a lovable Peter Y. Kim) drags her to a posh event for theater producers overflowing with older whites – one of whom is excited about the ability to “revitalize Fences” – she can barely believe their anger and finally not. In conversation with elite producer Josh (Reed Birney in extravagant caricature), he insists that her idea for a show about the gentrification of Harlem must have a prominent white character (“I wonder if a black guy who really wrote? “) then suggests that she write instead for an upcoming Harriet Tubman musical. No wonder she strangled the guy.

Blank’s crooked script offers many of these amusing parodic outbursts, although it sometimes turns out to be too tiring. Fortunately, the film finally finds its way. During one of her nightly wipe sessions, Radha takes a judgmental look in the mirror and begins to rap, freestyling her life with honest results that writing has not yet brought her.

Suddenly she scribbles notes about everything she has in her head, from the dwindling earnings of raving in the New York Times to the “black ass on a white man” that she notices on the subway. The newfound interest amazes Archie, who really wants her to put on another piece, but it takes her in a different direction when she meets D (newcomer Oswin Benjamin), the stone-faced DJ who is actually into her talent and maybe even invested in their personality. If the reticent D admits that she has potential after a nighttime recording session, this is just confirmation that she can continue.

But RadhaMUSprime is not yet ready for prime time, and after being heavily bombarded on stage, Radha returns to work on her compromised game. Over time, the story turns into a meditation on what it means to be a black storyteller in a white world, so that even the sharpest punch lines make sense. Even though the film may not be the smoothest, the performance of Blank is key to keeping everything going. Incredibly funny, self-ironic and powerful at the same time – as one figure says: “She is like Queen Latifah and judge Judy in one!” – Blank seems to invite the audience to the essence of their struggles, so that even the dopiest jokes have a core truth them.

Blank’s initial function could have eased a bit, but it’s easy to see why this could have been a challenge. Scene after scene, sharp observations indulge as the film’s final act moves from a crushing defeat by the magical black man to the ultimate example of a bad off-Broadway theater. Blank apparently strives to incorporate her own story into the drama of her life, to think about the time of her late artist and mother in Harlem, and to cut out sections of her illustrations in colored inserts that deepen the daughter’s nagging sense of duty. Color also shows up when Blank comes up with her idea for “Harlem Ave.” as a fun example of how certain ideas often look better in the mind’s eye than when they are realized in a messy, separate business.

“The 40-Year-Old Version” is not exactly optimistic about the state of black art, but the final confrontation of Blank with her greatest fears leads to a common cliché – the denominational moment in front of a captive audience – and gives it one fresh taste microphone drops for eternity. “The 40-Year-Old Version” does not overcome all the rough edges, but they are so closely linked to the personality of the author that it is difficult to shake the underlying attraction. “The 40-year-old version” has a fascinating meta quality, which is hidden directly under its playful surface, because it documents a creative crisis on the edge of a solution – and with this charming first feature this solution finds its existence.

Note B

“The 40-Year-Old Version” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 in the US Dramatic Competition. Sales are currently targeted in the United States.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement