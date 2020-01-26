advertisement

Sundance: July’s first film in nine years is a minor sketch of a film with soulful undercurrents that creep into a cynical plot.

Stories about fraudulent families speak for desperate times, and we obviously live through them because each of the last three years has brought new cinematic entries to the genre. First came Hirokazu Kore-eda’s delicate “shoplifters”, followed by Bong Joon Ho’s insane “parasite”, both of whom focused on the descendants wondering if their family values ​​were wrong. Now comes Miranda Juli’s “Kajillionaire”, a minor sketch of a film with soulful undercurrents that creep into a cynical plot while its main character is rising.

“Kajillionaire” is underpinned by an exceptional performance by Evan Rachel Wood, in which her character literally discovers her free will. It splits the difference between “shoplifters” and “parasites”: it is an understated drama with a bite that follows from the conclusion that family ties are shit, the conclusion that everyone deserves a little hard love.

It’s been 15 years since the celebrated debut “Me and You and Everyone We Know” took place in July and nine years since “The Future”, but the prolific multimedia performance artist has been around that time maintains an impressive clarity of vision. “Kajillionajre” shows little effort to combat July’s preference for small stories about awkward introverts and their struggles to connect with the world around them. This time, however, the scam concept provides a more informed framework for exploring topics, and it pays off as only this filmmaker could.

The story revolves around the fighting Dyne family, led by Robert (a scruffy Richard Jenkins) and Theresa (Debra Winger, agitated and with wide eyes). Her daughter has a ridiculous name referring to her parents’ eccentric past, but old Dolio Dyne (Wood) doesn’t know about it. She is an awkward, lanky woman who is barely able to touch her eyes. She lives entirely within the limits of the gripper lifestyle that dictates her existence.

Every day is a peculiar survival story for the Dynes as they roam the streets of Los Angeles and chase two-bit scams to rent in the dilapidated bubble factory where they rent out abandoned office space. Her home adds a surreal dimension to earlier exploration of domestic life in July, as the factory’s pink foam routinely seeps across her walls and her living room is made up of unkempt cubicles.

The Dynes control all facets of Old Dolio’s life, but their situation has already become unsustainable, and their crazy landlord gives them a week to rent or they’re on the street. Fortunately, the Dynes Old Dolio trained well – “she learned to forget before she could read or write”, her father beamed – and she quickly suggests a solution: a quick return flight to New York brings stolen luggage and Travel expenses insurance to get them out of their jam. In the midst of their absurd plot, however, the family’s tight-knit routine becomes complicated when old Dolio’s parents meet crazy Melanie (Gina Rodriguez) on their flight and on a whim decide to bring them into their clan.

Melanie is a lively young woman, keen to prevent the next Dynes’ fraud, and has aroused old Dolio’s suspicions from the start, partly because she feels threatened by the presence of a stranger in her life. But Melanie quickly offers her own resources to make money: by selling bifocals to older customers who are barely aware of their surroundings, Melanie can bring her accomplices to the homes of the elderly to search her checkbooks.

This concept provides a couple of strange sequences, including a longer one, that affects a dying man who is concerned that his intruders will take him to the grave. In Juli’s quirky hands, the encounter is both touching and ridiculous as the Dynes play an improvised comedy to hide their tracks as he slowly runs away. Nobody feels particularly good about it, but for Old Dolio it is the first indication that she has deeper feelings than she knows how to express. And Melanie, whose initial presence in the film feels like a gimmick, is gradually becoming interested in helping the woman out of her shell.

July dispenses with bold stylistic gestures for a calmer accumulation of meaningful exchange, but there is undeniable cosmic energy boiling just below the surface of many scenes. In a blunt device that grows in size over time, July hints at this idea with recurring LA earthquakes that routinely cause the fearful Dynes to fear their lives. The ground shakes again and suddenly old Dolio wakes up: after she has established herself as the embodiment of her parents’ pessimism, she can take the risk of expressing her own convictions and the film comes to life with her.

“Kajillionaire” revolves around the subtle rhythms of Emilie Mosseri’s score and a bright, sun-kissed palette that finds an ironic juxtaposition with some of the darker developments. But his real engine is Wood, who has the unique challenge of playing a woman who “knows nothing about tender feelings” and contracts by default in her body. It is a fascinating variation of the concept of wild children, which is made even clearer by the urban sprawl surrounding it.

It’s also clearly a role that July could have played even earlier in her career, and she gave it to an actress who seems to have a knack for subdued physical transformations given her ongoing appearance as a sentient robot in HBO’s Westworld “. In “Kajillionajre” she also plays a woman who deals with her programming and learns to go beyond to find herself, although in this case she will also grow up. “Kajillionajre” deviates wisely from melodramatic arguments and finds a way to close its broken family plot without overestimating its implications.

Juli’s style is cerebral and disrespectful at the same time, but “Kajillionaire” doesn’t always find the most satisfying way to juggle these duel tones. However, its magic lingers as July’s greatest concept and the film changes from tragic to hopeful at an unlikely time, in harmony with the artist’s earlier works. July has been researching the emotional currency of communication since her performance letter “Joanie 4 Jackie”, and these topics are still relevant here. While the old Dolio examines the prospects for a new camaraderie, “Kajillionaire” is not exactly an enemy of the family, but celebrates what it means to start one from scratch.

Note: B +

“Kajillionajre” was premiered in the premiere area of ​​the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Sales are currently targeted in the United States.

