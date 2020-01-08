Review: is Adam Sandler’s uncut gems in their raw state?

advertisement

Uncut Gems is the latest offering from director duo Josh and Benny Safdie (Good Time) and it’s one everyone’s talking about because Adam Sandler’s turn is unexpected. As I sorted my thoughts on the subject, I admitted that I was intrigued and that the film had a lot to offer. But I find that without Sandler’s selling point and deviating performance, and Safdies’ intriguing visual touches, this is another player – a man above his head who can’t stop placing bets.

Howard Ratner (Sandler) is a New York jeweler who gets his hands on a rare black opal from an Ethiopian mine. Ratner owes money across the city, including his own family, but that doesn’t stop him from betting on Celtics games and pawns.

A safety is the NBA championship ring of the Celts Kevin Garnett (himself), who is interested in the opal. Ratner promises to sell it to the basketball star. He plays with rock and strives to make as much money as possible. It takes a while and neither Garnett nor anyone who comes to debt collection is happy.

Ratner also has a wife (Idina Menzel), children, and a lover (newcomer Julia Fox) who works for him to make things even more complicated.

It is by no means a new story, but the presentation of Safdies is remarkable. They deal passively with the camera, which creates a documentary feeling – the way in which the camera and filmmakers try not to judge a motif.

Ratner’s life is followed and recorded and it becomes personal, but I felt an emotional distance between me as an observer and Howard Ratner’s life.

The Safdies are also not afraid of surrealistic indie films. Visuals on the streets and in the skyscrapers of New York tend towards neorealism and colorful noir. In other cases, you are not sure what you are looking for. A zoom and a trip into the texture of a diamond slowly turns into a view of Ratner’s intestine during a colonoscopy (I’m serious). We later get a brief overview of the history of Ethiopian Jews and diamond mining. Uncut gemstones cannot be compared to anything else you will see.

In another indie touch, scenes appear improvised, which emphasizes the feeling that the performances are natural. This helps Adam Sandler find out what he’s doing. However, he doesn’t have to go as far as Robert Pattinson in the good times.

When I hear Sandler is against guy in a serious indie drama, the thought that comes to my mind is that Jonah Hill must be over, isn’t it? The Ratner part may have been written for Hill and Sandler, who play a leading role. That sounds like something that happens when negotiations with the former fall apart – as in the case of The Batman and Penguin. However, it works better than anyone predicted.

The other surprise is Julia Fox, the lover / employee. Uncut gemstones are their first key feature; She previously worked as a filmmaker and dominatrix (again, I’m serious, look at her). Fox not only fetches, she plays her role very well. You won’t believe this is your first film. If she doesn’t deal with bigger things, she becomes one of those unsolved puzzles in show business: “What went wrong?” And what could it have been.

executive producer

Martin Scorsese rejected Joker because he is not a comic film and the material was far too familiar, but his name is on it – although this factoid is hardly mentioned. I think Uncut Gems is more its speed; it’s more realistic and gangster, although I wouldn’t prefer Joker to tell stories. Scorsese missed the boat there and is given nominal recognition for his problems.

The judgment

Uncut Gems is a visual festival with exciting moments. It is a film for which the word “sensational” was made. Would i see it again Probably not. A lot happens in the first half, only in the second you can feel a shock. Good Time had a similar problem. Fortunately, Gems is an upgrade, but time will tell if it is unforgettable.

benefits

Adam Sandler

Julia Fox’s breakout performance

The visual style of the Safdies

disadvantage

Dragging near the center

It’s another A24 picture and A24 is overrated than you think. Oh, they are quality and are what prestige should be, come award season, but in the scheme of things they are kind of “there” and that’s it.

