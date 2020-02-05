advertisement

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece is a must. The show runs until February 16 at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach.

From the moment the first chord strikes until the final chorus, “Hamilton” will take control of you and will not let you go.

The show, which will be shown at the Kravis Center until February 16, is an amazingly original reissue of the history of the country’s foundation. It is wrapped in the story of the rise of the immigrant Alexander Hamilton, George Washington’s right hand and the nation’s first finance minister, from the perspective of his archrival Aaron Burr.

Calling a score hip-hop, as it is often described, means compromising its brilliance. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the book, the music and the lyrics of the show, adapted the musical styles in the practically sung score to the needs of history.

Percussive rap drives narrative passages and aspiring songs like “My Shot”, Hamilton’s vows to make it to the top. Muffled tenderness fills ballads like “Dear Theodosia” when Burr and Hamilton write loving letters to their children. An effetted King George, portrayed deliciously by Peter Matthew Smith, smugly expects to hold an iron grip on his erroneous colonies with the popular “You’ll Be Back” from the early 1960s.

Add to Miranda the way she weaves recurring character-defining snippets in the score, and his artistry is undeniable.

He is a competent partner of director Thomas Kail, who ensures that all the complexities of the show are perfectly coordinated.

Now let’s talk about the colorblind casting of the show. The drama is so good that in the second act of the boogie-woogie-inspired play “What’d I Miss”, Thomas Jefferson doesn’t even notice that the tall, imposing white man is played by a pint of bearded black man. (This is energetic Bryson Bruce, who portrays the Marquis de Lafayette with equal verve.)

As for leads, Edred Utomi is represented in every facet of Hamilton’s oversized personality. He goes into overdrive to reveal the character’s feet made of clay.

Josh Tower plays Burr with breathtaking vocals, commanding presence and simmering passion.

His carefully calibrated build-up to a growling crescendo in “The Room Where It Happens,” in which Burr is afraid of being excluded from backroom business, is simple and moving.

Paul Oakley Stovall portrays George Washington, on whose skirt Hamilton rises, with paternal nobility. Zoe Jensen gives sweetness to Hamilton’s wife Eliza, while Stephanie Umoh strengthens Angelica, Eliza’s more secular sister, with a clear eye.

Andy Blankenbuehler’s choreography does not waste time choking off pyrotechnics. The dancers, mostly in figure-hugging costumes, complement the texts.

The sepia-toned, camp-like set by David Korins, Howell Binkley’s rapid-fire lighting and Paul Tazewell’s sophisticated costumes do their part to perfection.

“Hamilton” will stay with you after you leave the theater in the best possible way, with a song in your heart and a new kind of love for what America is really about.

