Here you will find all the important events during the week of sport (February 3rd to 9th).

CRICKET

A lively group of Bangladeshi boys made history by winning their country’s first global cricket title and shocking defending champion India by three arrows at the ICC U-19 World Cup summit here on Sunday. (REPORT)

After a whitewash in the T20I series, New Zealand has now won the One-Day International series. It defeated India on Saturday with 22 runs in Auckland and took an unchallenged lead in the three-game series. Debutante Kyle Jamieson shone with racket and ball to win the Player of the Match prize, and batsmen Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill struck half a century. (REPORT)

Work on demolishing the gym at the Madras Cricket Club (MCC) has begun and will pave the way for the reopening of the sealed “I”, “J” and “K” stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, upcoming IPL. (REPORT)

Brian Lara showed that he still has what it takes to stay out of the race with a stylish 30-year-old. The West Indian legend stroked a number of loft cover drives and straight drives, including two sixes, before retiring to give another batsman a chance to play in a Bushfire bash in Melbourne’s Junction Oval. Ponting XI defeated Gilchrist XI in one pass. (REPORT)

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram and Courtney Walsh participated in the Australian Forest Fire Fundraiser. – Getty Images

South African fast bowler Vernon Philander said the “chaos” in the country’s cricket administration has accelerated his decision to withdraw from international cricket. (REPORT)

Smriti Mandhana had an excellent half-century as Indian women defeated Australia with seven goals in fifth T20. (REPORT)

Former Pakistani batsman Nasir Jamshed was detained for 17 months on Friday after pleading guilty to conspiring to bribe other cricketers as part of a Twenty20 spot fixing program. The 30-year-old Jamshed, along with two other men – Yousef Anwar (36) and Mohammed Ijaz (34) – was arrested last February as part of an investigation by the National Crime Agency for alleged spot fixing measures. (REPORT)

SOCCER

Premier League

Everton defeated Crystal Palace and defeated Chelsea 3-1 with a five-point advantage. Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the goals. (REPORT)

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, said his contractual position would not change the club’s transfer plans in the off-season. (REPORT)

Bundesliga

Marco Reus from Borussia Dortmund suffered a muscle injury that could put him out of action for up to a month. (REPORT)

La Liga

Angel Correa scored the winning goal for Atletico Madrid when he finished his winning streak in five games with a 1-0 win over Granada and moved up to fourth place. (REPORT)

Barcelona’s striker Lionel Messi was involved in a public fight with his club’s sports director and former player Eric Abidal. – Getty Images

Lionel Messi was involved in a public argument with Barcelona sports director Eric Abidal. He suggested that coach Ernesto Valverde be fired because the players weren’t working hard enough. (REPORT)

Indian soccer

FC Goa defeated FC Hyderabad 4-1, securing their place in the ISL semi-final. Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas each achieved a double pack. (REPORT)

Bidyananda Singh scored a late win for Mumbai City FC, securing a 2-1 home win over Jamshedpur FC. (REPORT)

Roy Krishna scored a hat-trick at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday that ATK Odisha beat 3-1. Manuel Onwu took comfort in the 67th minute. (REPORT)

Other

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first Juventus player to achieve a new record in 10 league games in a row and achieved this in the game against Hellas Verona. (REPORT)

Juventus lost to Hellas Verona away. Leonardo Bonucci’s defensive error in his own box caused a penalty that Giampaolo Pazzini converted 12 minutes before the end. (REPORT)

ICE HOCKEY

Harmanpreet Singh’s mistake cost India a lot when it collapsed in its first defeat in the FIH Hockey Pro League and lost 2-3 to world champions Belgium in the second leg at Kalinga Stadium. (REPORT)

Haryana won the final of the senior women’s national championship (A division) 6-0 against the SAI in the final. (REPORT)

Indian goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak and P. R. Sreejesh defeated World Champion Belgium 2-1 in the first leg of the FIH Pro League at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar (REPORT)

India has eight points from their four games in the FIH Pro League. – PTI

The outbreak of the corona virus forced the Indian women’s hockey team to cancel their China tour. (REPORT)

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Hockey India have announced the establishment of high-performance centers in seven locations across the country to provide cutting-edge facilities to junior and sub-junior players. (REPORT)

Forward Navneet Kaur scored a double to lead the Indian women’s ice hockey team to a convincing 3-0 win over New Zealand. (REPORT)

Skipper Rani Rampal hit the only goal when the Indian women’s hockey team recorded a 1-0 win over Britain in the fourth game of the New Zealand tour. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

The Bengaluru Raptors won the Premier Badminton League (PBL) title twice in a row after defeating the North Eastern Warriors 4-2 in Sunday’s fifth edition finale in Hyderabad. (REPORT)

According to a BAI media release, the Indian women’s team withdrew from the upcoming Asian badminton championship in Manila, Philippines, from February 11-16 after the parents raised concerns about the corona virus. (REPORT)

Injured Japanese badminton world champion Kento Momota was operated on a bone near his eye on Saturday and is hoping for a speedy recovery, the local media reported. (REPORT)

RINGS

The Wrestling Federation of India is confident that the Chinese delegation will be admitted to the upcoming Asian Championship despite the outbreak of the corona virus. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Mondo Duplantis broke the world pole vault record by climbing 6.17 meters on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun, Poland. (REPORT)

