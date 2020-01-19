advertisement

This week, Murray Chalmers goes to the Mexican restaurant Más, on Dundee’s Perth Road, to try his version of “street food”.

The concept of “street food” has become rather amorphous but, in its truest form, has been extremely revitalizing for our food culture, which has spread from urban centers to cross the whole country. As far as food trucks and pop-ups are concerned, this is something that I hope we will see more locally; there is nothing more exciting than strolling through a market like the brilliant Bowhouse in Fife and trying new things from different temporary eating places.

Well, in fact, there is something more exciting and it is the same in New York, where good food served from trucks is now an institution of the city, and where a new, more inventive approach to Mexican cuisine evolved decades ago.

While waiting here in Dundee the concept of street food (is it food or is it the place?) Also exists between four regular walls and it is towards one of these places in the old called restaurant let’s venture out today.

Mexican restaurant Mas on Perth Road Dundee.

Mas on Perth Road is a Mexican street food restaurant that serves small portions of inexpensive dishes and a selection of impactful cocktails; it is incredibly popular on Tripadvisor, with many people making quite bold statements about its authenticity and the quality of the food.

It’s small, noisy and noisy – it’s not the place to go for a first date, unless you already suspect your suitor is boring and the conversation will end before the first Margarita freezes your own boredom.

The “decor” is just weird. I remember going here last year when they seemed to be renovating and there were big pieces of particle board scattered around; it looked like a work in progress.

The interior of the restaurant.

Now, however, I realize that this shack-chic is actually the design. It’s horrible; like eating in a series of hastily lined shop windows until the storm passes or the glazier starts to work.

If it was an idea that had imagination, they might have been able to paint the panels in bright colors; then, after a few tequilas, you would channel the vibrant (albeit urban Mexican) effect of that country’s brilliant architect, Luis Barragan. Or maybe they could have had one of the Dundee graffiti artists to spray cheerful anarchy around the place.

As it stands, it looks like a construction site; In addition, when you walk through the door, you are immediately faced with a large partition wall that feels unwelcoming and (the cynics look away) totally feng shui. A wall as the first thing you see in a Mexican restaurant? Don’t tell Trump or he’ll want them everywhere! The thing is, it would be so easy to rethink this space and make it work better spatially (and therefore emotionally) – so why not ?!

Perhaps the reason is that they are doing just fine as they are. The night we went, we were definitely and somewhat unwaveringly the oldest people in the room – not just the dads in the nightclub but maybe even the grandpas.

The proximity to the university and the art college, the cheap prices and the ballast of a large part of the food would make me bet that a large part of their clientele consists of students.

Everyone was definitely having fun – the decibel level was something that even Bose noise canceling headphones would have a hard time overcoming. I felt old, then I felt older when I started to worry that the excitable table of eight behind the plywood would actually levitate, their hysteria apparently going back to the cyclonic level. What a grumpy misanthropic I felt! But NOISE!

The entrance to the squid.

The food had a great time, especially the main dishes. My chicken quesadilla (£ 6.50) was very nice, as was my chorizo ​​taco (£ 6.50). David’s drunk bean quesadilla (£ 6.50) was also good although when I tasted it, I suddenly felt that the three main courses we had were a little generic. I do not subscribe to the cliché and outdated opinion that Mexican food should be heavy and fatty and that the aromas are essentially limited.

Mexican food, for me, is vibrant, fresh and often subtle with its use of herbs and unusual flavor combinations. He was an old-fashioned Mexican in that he suddenly gave you heat and weight but with little surprise or intrigue on the palate.

Our little plate “entrees” were a mixed group. The squid (£ 6.50) suffered from being small, fat and flabby – it’s not a good look for nothing.

The guacamole (£ 4) was not guacamole, at least not to me. It was nothing but browned avocado – no lime zest or touch of cilantro, no zest of vitality or explosion of freshness. There was an air of tiredness, as if he had been sitting for a while; ditto for the bean dip which had a crust forming on top. Nevertheless, some of the trio’s salsas (£ 4) were crisp and fresh while a simple dish of spicy potatoes (£ 3.50) was good. Too many small dishes come with tortilla chips, which brings dull consistency if you order more than one. Chilli and agave chicken wings (£ 5) sounded good, but were not available.

© DC Thomson

Queso fundido.

The star was the queso fundido (£ 7) which was all you could hope for in January – a gooey and creamy bowl of melted cheese (here in a vegetarian version without chorizo, as requested) which was as comforting as it was amazing. I had just had a spa massage here and I could feel my arteries happily narrowing as I used this glorious concoction as a conduit for a million tortilla chips and a first farewell to the January keto diet. Procedures! (By the way, it should be mentioned that there is a vegan menu here and a reasonable amount of vegetarian options).

Service was assured throughout. Food arrived quickly.

In truth, this is not a place for me. But I realize that they have to do something good, because they are obviously popular.

Some dishes are good. It’s just that I feel like the wonderfully LIVE flavors of the best Mexican food weren’t there; instead, the obvious spice, the lack of herbs, the feeling of being weighed down by food instead of being lifted and stimulated by it, the terrible acoustics that made people seem to scream all the time , plywood as a design, the overall feel of the place, was just not my personal thing.

It was certainly not street food as I know it, nor an excellent illustration of the joy and variety of flavors of Mexican cuisine. It’s not that it’s terrible – it’s not – just that I don’t really understand what it is.

Más Mexican 30/50

Address: 304 Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1AU

t: 01382 646 188

w: masmexican.co.uk

Price: Starters: small dishes from £ 3.50; larger dishes from £ 6; dessert £ 5.50

Value: 6/10

Menu: 6/10

Atmosphere: 5/10

A service: 7/10

Food: 6/10

