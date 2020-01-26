advertisement

Halfway to a great Sunday lunch at Drovers Inn Murray Chalmers was already planning her next visit – it’s really good.

The joy of the experience was probably compounded by the fact that some recent reviews had illustrated bad experiences in other Tayside restaurants; it’s never great to have to be critical and yet these criticisms must honestly reflect the food and experience, otherwise they don’t make sense.

But after a few hiccups, you really want to hit the jackpot and it’s great to say that with The Drovers Inn in Memus, near Forfar, we did.

We had reservations to eat in the dining room but, when we arrived, the bar looked much more welcoming. Two wood fires rumbled on a crisp Sunday; a well-stocked bar, a happy mix of customers, dogs and a feeling of good time in the air make this a very welcoming space. And we are going to take the table which has just been freed, next to the two ladies who receive the most perfect Sunday roast.

Inside the Drovers Inn.

The menu is extensive, since there are daily specials and a bar menu to add to the long menu (there is also a children’s menu). I could have eaten so much here and over the next few months I intend to.

The place looks great. It’s really a traditional and classic village pub, but with a level of momentum that gives it a wonderful sense of place. There is enough Scottish elements to remind you that you are minutes from the magnificent Angus Glens, but that is not an exaggeration.

The colors, which resemble the classics Farrow and Ball, are dark and completely friendly to the environment. It’s extremely enjoyable. Despite the two wood fires, it’s a bit nippy…

The food was excellent. Probably not since I ate at the now venerable Kinneuchar Inn, I had such good food locally; although the style is very different from Kinneuchar, it is also food that strikes with such refreshing ethics and honesty. There are only so many awkward attempts at gastronomy that a man can suffer before wanting food that tastes magnificent.

Sweetbread, pea mousse, pea puree, glazed asparagus, green peas and lamb juice.

My starter was sweetbreads of lamb with pea puree, pea mousse, peas, asparagus tips and bacon popcorn (£ 8.50). That was delicious; perfectly cooked sweetbreads centered a dish of subtlety that, in truth, sang summer – but it’s a song that I’m happy to hear right now in the dark depths of a Scottish winter.

David chose fried brie, pear vinaigrette and micro-herb salad (£ 6.50), also from the daily specials menu. Again, it was a pretty cliché starter’s manual presentation – but done with precision, the micro-herbs adding a wonderful explosion of fresh flavor to the wave of smooth Brie goodness.

The main dishes were even better. My hazelnut and herb crusted venison filet was served with caramelized quince, roasted butternut squash, cream kale and venison juice (£ 17.95) but, delicious and perfectly cooked like the pink deer, the star of the show was braised leg meat that had been reduced to the essence of the beast. It was incredibly good.

Deer fillet in pistachio and herb crust, caramelized quince, braised thigh press, roasted butternut squash, kale with cream and venison juice.

Just like trying to wear double denim without looking like the Status Quo, ordering double cheese is something best left to the experts and David was the vegetarian for this job. His carbohydrate overload of macaroni and cheese, fries and salad (£ 12.95) was actually children’s menu, but no one noticed that this particular ride had galloped him for 50 good years, and therefore the dish appeared with no stories. It has been declared the best macaroni cheese of all time.

We were now on the circuit. But just to make sure the previous four aces weren’t a moat, we ordered dessert. The first triumph was the molasses pie (£ 6.95), which was better than many I have sampled at much more famous restaurants both locally and in London.

The pastry was brought to the brink of exaggeration, which gave it extra depth – and of course, the filling was such a sublime sweet hit that I’m surprised we didn’t bounce off the perfectly painted wall. An accompanying sparkle of praline and crystallized ginger was like decorative buttons on a favorite coat.

Warm molasses tart, white chocolate ice cream, praline pieces and crystallized ginger.

My poached pears (£ 6.50) were made in mulled wine and were accompanied by a shiny fresh cream sorbet that crossed festive flavors like a broken ball. A lavender tuile, caramelized plums and (I think) a splash of lemon balm complemented an excellent dessert.

It must be said that not only was this food delicious, but the presentation was magnificent. It was truly a delicious Sunday lunch. The service was impeccable and apart from a slight cooling factor, there is nothing to dislike here. I guess if you can, sit by the fires or wear a thicker sweater.

But really, this place is a big, unpretentious hitter, serving excellent food in a very pleasant setting. And it was cheap! Our bill, including half a pint of Guinness and a large bottle of sparkling water, was £ 63.85. For three courses of deep joy, it’s really good value.

When we left, we wandered around a bit to see the dining room, etc. Everything is fine; one day in winter, I prefer the atmosphere of the bar but, in summer, the dining room takes on its full meaning. Food is served from noon to 9 p.m. Really, what shouldn’t you like?

On the doorstep I spotted various awards that this place has won over the years – too many to list here. I am not at all surprised. A really great place where we will come back often.

The Drovers Inn 47/50

Memus / by Forfar DD8 3TY

t: O1307 860 322

e: info@the-drovers.com

w: the-drovers.com/

Price: Entries: from £ 5.25; main courses from £ 12.95; dessert from £ 6.50

Value: 10/10

Menu: 9/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

A service: 10/10

Food: 9/10

