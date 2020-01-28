advertisement

After her Christmas break, the CPO returned to the winter concert schedule with a solo musical evening titled Nordic Greats. Focusing on music from Scandinavia, especially the music of conductor Rune Bergmann, the birthplace of Norway, the program attracted one of the biggest audiences of the season, an audience that seemed entertaining throughout the evening.

I think there were two reasons why this was so. The first was the presence of Eldbjorg Hemsing, a young Norwegian violinist who performed the North American premiere of an unknown violin concert by Hjalmar Borgstrom, a Norwegian composer whose music until then was almost completely forgotten.

Playing with remarkable lyricism and eloquence, Hemsing was the perfect advocate for this concert, a work of late romanticism, dyed, here and there, in the harmonious color of the era of Richard Strauss and Debussy. The work itself is quite attractive in its thematic material, if more episodic in structure. It sounded more like a symphony poem for violin and orchestra than a typical concert – though there was no program to go with the music.

The last CD of Hemsinge’s Concert was sold as hot cakes during the intrusion and she was available to meet the audience and sign copies of her disc. Its games are not, on the surface, of a barnstorming virtuoso. Rather, she presents herself in a calm, restrained manner, one that casts the focus of the performance on the instrument itself and the exquisite sound that she is able to pull, violently, from the violin.

While the music she played was concert music, she came across as a traditional or popular musician – but a popular musician with first class technique and tone. The audience was utterly amazed, its simple eloquence won over all who heard it.

The second obvious reason for the evening’s success was the presence of the dancing component to Grieg’s Peer Gynt music performance. Because of her familiarity, it’s easy to forget how good Grieg’s music is, and as a CPO and Bergman music show eventually got to the plate. Folk rhythms were sharply characterized, but not overwhelmed, and the stale inner melancholy of the slow numbers contained a remarkable charm of sound. Thumbs up to the violin section here.

This musical excellence was made even more remarkable by the dancers. In essence, the dance component consisted of abstract modern dance choreography that responded to the interior state of the music, but largely did not include Peer Gynt’s own story. This was probably a good idea, as the show is, to say the least, complex. What was introduced by choreographer Yukichi Hattori and his troupe of adult and child dancers was a series of dance vignettes dealing with different humor of short musical numbers.

The only notable link to Peer Gynt’s story came in the latest issue, the most famous of the score: In King’s Highland Hall. For this well-known number, the dancers included not only the stage but the paths leading to the stage in a pantomime of various unmarried creatures inhabiting the show’s troll world. Most of the dance had a ballet element, even as most of the moves were in the field of modern dance.

The feeling of a delicate imagination had to be felt everywhere, and if it was the scent of early romantic love or various aspects of nature, the dances adapted to music with wonder, the performers themselves demonstrating a high technical standard.

The evening opened with a powerful account of Sibelius Finland and Baroque music by Swedish composer Johan Helmich Roman, the latter performing from a string of stringed hinges. In the end there was a nod to traditional Norwegian music, as Hemsing returned to playing (from the balcony) what appeared to be some music from the Hardinger arrow tradition, a distinctive reference to rural Norway and an emblem of its past. popular.

And along with conducting the orchestra in an efficient, capable manner, conductor Rune Bergmann offered a short number in the traditional Norwegian style played in what appeared to be a bukkehorn – an instrument made by a goat horn and played in a manner of a popular trumpet. Almost disorderly in its sound, folk music inextricably fueled a change of time and place from our modern, urban world.

All in all, the evening brought to the forefront the musical traditions of the northern European countries, a snow-covered region during the winter, much like Canada. Despite the physical and historical distance between Scandinavia and Canada, it was possible to feel an affinity between the two areas through geography. This was one of the most successful gigs of the current CPO season to date.

