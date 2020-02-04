Review: ‘Come to Daddy’ is a lot of fun with Elijah Wood

advertisement

Arriving in theaters and on demand this weekend is Come To Daddy’s favorite film festival.

The film is played by Elijah Wood, who founds this genre bender with a reasonable performance that is far from his Frodo Baggins days and staged by Ant Simpson (Turbo Kid).

Come to Daddy is funny and perverted for its novelty. Do these two words match? They are suitable for those who love their films in the strange category.

advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4wJASAIn2c (/ embed)

history

A father writes a letter asking his long separated son to join him in his cabin to make amends. It’s been 30 years and reunification is a sucker for son Norval Greenwood (Elijah Wood).

What distinguishes it?

The script for Come to Daddy was written by Toby Harvard, who also wrote The Greasy Strangler (produced by Ant Simpson and Elijah Wood). strange, bizarre and nasty (now on Amazon Prime). Many jokes, drinking games and memories can be associated with The Greasy Strangler. When Come To Daddy was announced, I was curious to see if it would capture the same shaky humor that made The Greasy Strangler a cult favorite.

Both films show a strange relationship between father and son, which is examined under unusual circumstances. In Come to Daddy, Stephen McHattie, a very experienced filmmaker, shows a messed up Gordon who is funny, morbid and just a sincere asshole as Norval’s father. Although Wood is the focus of the film, McHattie’s ability to get drunk turned out to be very real, especially when he started insulting his son. Harvard’s writing with McHattie’s performance felt real and three-dimensional. There was a character story there that was not discussed but felt in the performance.

Unlike The Greasy Strangler, this father and son don’t seem to melt on the surface, but little things like Norval’s intolerance to alcohol and Gordon’s thirst for it arise. As they work to find a common foundation for rebuilding the father-son relationship, there seems to be less and less what they agree or have in common, except perhaps the need to compete.

The third act adds a key figure (to avoid spoilers), Brian (Martin Donovan – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), who makes you tremble early on with his physical behavior when he challenges Norval. His last scene with Wood was spectacular.

In addition, Elijah Wood’s drunk performance when he was alone and on his own was particularly good, especially when he called a date and then lay on the bed. (vague to be spoiler free). Wood seems to make interesting decisions in his acting career and they always turn out to be good.

The judgment

Come To Daddy wears pink horror glasses and has a certain charm. It is a story that goes in one direction and in the third act in a completely different direction, ala pulp fiction. It’s totally entertaining, but also strange in a good way. The film offers really solid performances of the entire cast, but it was difficult for me to connect with the story from start to finish, although it is different and interesting than the mainstream cinema that I generally choose.

For this reason, Come to Daddy has no mainstream appeal, but will certainly connect with the specific audience that loves macabre. For those who prefer a more genre-oriented theater experience, this offer is just the thing.

(Visited 6 Times, 6 Visits Today)

Review: ‘Come to Daddy’ is a lot of fun with Elijah Wood

2020-02-04

7Gesamtergebnis

Readers’ rating: (0 votes)

0.0

advertisement