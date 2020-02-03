advertisement

In terms of melody and powerful theatrical situations, there are few operas more romantic than Bellini’s Norma. But it’s also a terrific singing opera, requiring the four lead singers not only powerful voices, but the ability for extraordinary florid singing and the ability to form beautiful melodic lines.

There is also the issue of conspiracy. At first blush (maybe even second blush), history can read like a hopeless, impossible jumper. But if one can think in heroic terms (think Game of Thrones), it all makes sense in the end – but only because of the music.

Basically, the story revolves around Norma, a Druid priesthood in ancient Gaul who is loved and left by the man she loves. Worse still, this man, the Roman Proconsul, is now in love with Norma’s friend and has become the new priest of the Druid temple. This romantic triangle can easily be called: Hell has no rage, etc.

As a character, only Pinkerton in Puccini’s Butterfly Madama is a stinker – and yet, after all, he’s even redeemed by Norma’s enduring love, a love that continues through all the betrayals. A strong and commanding woman, infused with pride and understandable confidence, Norma is ultimately able to transcend herself and achieve a higher level of compassion.

These highly charged, conflicting emotions experienced by Norma must be convincingly conveyed by the main soprano of each production. Fortunately, this production is blessed with a strange soprano led to Aviva Fortunata. Originally from Calgary, and making her Calgary Opera debut, Fortunata is rapidly making a name for herself as a singer and has already appeared in several major opera houses in lead roles.

Her voice is quality and force diva soprano, and vocally she is able to command the stage at any time, even in the company of other singers with very considerable skill. She was heard to give the best effect on Norma’s extraordinary side, where her vocal strength, superb ball recording and excellent Coloratura singing were heard with dizzying effect. In the more melting, sensual passages, there is room for even more flexibility and nuance. That said, Fortunata certainly blew trumpets on the famous Casta diva in the first act. And elsewhere, especially in the powerful moments of opera, she sang and acted with complete conviction. It was an impressive debut.

Fortunata is wonderfully matched with an excellent vocal and dramatic companion in Annie Rosen as Adalgisa. Hers is a naturally warmer sound than Fortunata, but is hardly less brilliant when needed, and she sang arias and duets to perfection, no less than the Miro duo, Norma in the second act, an accent on production . Dramatically, she conveyed well the fragile, sensitive side of her character, a perfect foil to the most compelling Norm.

Andrew Haji was Pollione of the production, whose clear lyrical tenor rose slightly to the heights in those flying passages in which his music abounds. While there are a number of operatic tenors on the Canadian scene, few have the lyrical beauty and holding power that Haji has. Technically confident, he had no difficulty with the extremely difficult music he has to sing, and he was a great vocal match for the two women.

The lower side of the vocal spectrum is provided in this production by Alain Coulombe as Oroveso, Norma’s father. As in his previous appearances with the Calgary Opera, Coulombe demonstrated the necessary vocal strength and heroic character of this acclaimed bel canto role, his voice effortlessly filling the house with the warmth of his great bass voice. Alert to the dramatic elements in the role, he was also convincing as a stage actor.

The smaller roles of Flavio (Scott Rumble) and Clotilde (Eden Tremayne) were skillfully sung by members of the emerging Artists Development Program. The choir, very big on this production, provided another of his great recent performances. But it was a sad moment: this was the last production in which the chorus was directed by Sandra Atkinson. She was given a good farewell tribute by artistic director Bramwell Tovey in his inimitable way of engagement.

Providing 48 years of service to any organization is a very real achievement, and over the years, from companion to director, and working with several opera managers, Atkinson has produced a great body of extraordinary choral work, all delivered with a smile, good humor etc. and, most of all, wonderful musical talent. She will definitely be missed.

The sets and costumes for the production come from Cincinnati Opera and are atmospheric. The concept for Nicholas Muni’s production works extremely well, both in the grand elements and in many small details. The movement on stage and the props were compelling, the singers also gave the space to sing simply when this is the highlight. While the production was traditional, it was not routine or uninteresting. As a production, it was warmly applauded by the audience and seemed to be very much enjoyed.

I particularly liked the behavior of Alice Farnham, who was alive to the needs of the singers and also provided a rich sense of musical character. The parade was played extremely well by the CPO, and whether it was the accompaniment of arias and duets, or more dramatic choral passages, the orchestra under Farnham always provided just the right support. I look forward to her return in the future.

Norma is a hard opera for any company to produce on a budget of less than multiple millions. This opera production is strikingly sung – a major factor here – and the scene is always interesting and lively. Not performing so often due to her vocal demands, opera lovers need to make a point to watch this production. Another chalk in the winning column for Calgary Opera.

