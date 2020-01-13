advertisement

For its 34th annual High Performance Rodeo, A Yellow Rabbit has revived The Land, The Animals, a company created by Blake Brooker in 1991 for the fifth edition of Rodeo.

Earth, Animals is a poetic essay filled with stunning imagery and great play. She tells Brooker in T.S. The Elliot Period, staring at comparisons to Eliot’s epic poems The Land Waste, The Love of J. Alfred Prufrock and The Hollow Men.

The inspiration game was inspired by an incident in 1989, when a man carrying a small dog barking at Brooker’s door early in the morning looking to use his phone to call 911 because a man in a running suit was lying on river.

The haunting image of this man in the river and then in a body bag inspired Brooker’s meditation on what it means to be lost and alone in a city that ignores you. Brooker Surprises, for the runner, that Calgary in 1989 was as cold and weak as the icy waters of the Bow River.

There is a story in the middle of the earth, The Animals about a hell belonging to a young boy. From day to day, hell lives in the boy’s breast pocket, where it is warm and comforting. At night, it turns into a cardboard box. One day the thorns chew inside the box and rush into the backyard that tastes so big and scary the animals gobble up in a garage, where they drink some sweet-smelling antifreeze and die.

This little story serves as a metaphor for the deceived state, as well as several others in The Land, The Animals.

In an attempt to make a show of his own, Brook introduces three future scientists who have been tasked to find out why the racer took his own life. The three are played by Denise Clarke, Andy Curtis and Christopher Hunt, the actors noted for their impressive vocal strings – something this project desperately needs because all the action in The Land, The Animals is in words. Brooker, and possibly Clarke, have added movement but is extremist. It is always movement for the sake of movement. 90 minutes or more would be just as effective if Clarke, Curtis and Hunt sat on the bench and spoke Brooker’s words. Words and images have the ability to hold the attention of the audience.

The one real exception is the visual image Clarke creates, with the help of Brooker and Geoff Buchanan’s lighting design, when she becomes the jumper in the water.

David Rhymer has written a sound score that greatly exalts the experience, but still remains a beautifully written and intonated poetic dissertation and observation by a young theatrical anarchist.

Earth, Animals goes to the Big Secret Theater until Jan. 18 at the Arts Commons with performances at 7:30 p.m.

