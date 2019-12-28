advertisement

How do you summarize 6 Underground, the latest offering from Netflix with Ryan Reynolds? Things are booming, bullets are flying amid impossible stunts, and there is blood – a lot of it.

In short, all Michael Bay action set pieces (cuts, shaking camera, the works) are taken into account. It spices up in the usual music video language and aesthetics that you expect. It’s also about blood and blood – from a disembodied eyeball that dangles from its optic nerve to a head that has been exploded by lightning.

Why is? Ryan Reynolds is one of the leaders of a covert action team that fakes the death of its members and calls itself numbers. Whoever they were before died (a ghost). You recruit the six key players in flashbacks and meet the evil tyrant Rovach (Lior Raz, Operation Finale), who has to stop causing the collapse of his own country. Pretty simple, familiar area.

advertisement

It is a plot that has been torn from the headlines (i.e. the crisis in Syria). Half of the film plays for the mediocre Bond villain and the other half for the genesis in which Reynolds assembles the team.

The despotic enemy Rovach could have been more interesting if Bay and the screenplay had given him more depth than “villain with a boat”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLE85olJjp8 (/ embed)

Bay borrows everything to increase the pace and keep things interesting. The first twenty minutes involve a big chase in the style of Fast & Furious. Meanwhile, a bleeding team member (Two, played by Melanie Laurent of Inglourious Basterds) is sewn while shooting back at pursuers. Dave Franco was the driver and looks far less trustworthy than Vin Diesel at the wheel. I would have liked to see what else Franco has to offer, but he didn’t make it past the first act (small spoiler).

And 6 Underground begins with the story: “What if I tell you that I know what it’s like to be dead?” This is the starting sentence for a Deadpool speech, if ever there was one. Surprisingly, Bruce Wayne is the only hero accused of being like that. Then he goes into how ghosts haunt the living to illustrate his new calling in life – that of the secret agent.

Ryan Reynolds brings his typical sarcasm with him, but also has a good heart – his normal chic. He pretends not to care and quickly risks his life to save others during a gas attack from Rovach on his own people. This contradicts them and it is made to hold the tyrant accountable.

Oh, and you’re kind of a billionaire inventor; but why should you care? It means he’s less of a norm (I think). Yes, a child prodigy of science, he has plenty of magnets (they explain it), which is only important if he equips a yacht full of armed clubs to a tricky device that magnetizes everything. The result is a unique image that makes Magneto blush – and as far as I can tell, that’s the only apparent reason for this plotter.

Trivia

Reynolds isn’t the only performer who has ties to a comic franchise. Adria Arjona, who plays Agent Five, starred in Good Omens and will be with Morbius next year. She shows promise here, but if there wasn’t a rising profile in the cinema, her part outside of her chutzpah in the midst of the most hectic action scenes would be unforgettable.

The judgment

6 Underground is standard fare for a fast-paced time killer, but I didn’t find it terribly distracting. You have seen 10 films with this plot (2019 alone). A third of it comes from Michael Bay and most of them are on Netflix. They all end in roughly the same way: Six (or more) gather to participate in a Special Ops attack and learn the value of teamwork. They also see themselves as a family when everything is said and done, however. What holds them together? They “blow the shit out loud”. This line is a creed to end all Michael Bay films, I think.

(Visited once, 1 visits today)

Review: 6 Underground is a fast and furious mission that is impossible for Ryan Reynolds from Deadpool

benefits

Ryan Reynolds.

The film runs pretty fast.

At least it’s not polar.

disadvantage

Rather derived.

Typical Bay Shenanigans and Flash.

2019-12-28

5.5 Total points

Readers rating: (0 votes)

0.0

advertisement