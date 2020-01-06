Review 1917: march through a labyrinth of death

advertisement

April 6, 1917, Northern France During World War I, British soldiers enjoyed some well-earned downtime. Lance Corporal Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman, Game of Thrones) and Lance Corporal Schofield (George MacKay, Captain Fantastic) have an apparently impossible task. Inform the 2nd Battalion of the Devonshire Regiment about retreating instead of advancing on German troops near the Hindenburg Line.

The British armed forces believe they are on the verge of victory, while the Germans actually lure 1,600 men into an unexpected ambush and demand their cruel death. Blake’s older brother is among the ranks of the 2nd battalion, which makes a bad situation even more hectic.

As Blake and Schofield continue with the stacked chances, Blake is amazed to find that Schofield has removed a medal that he received for his war effort. When Schofield says it’s worth nothing and it’s just a bit of tin, Blake replies, “It’s not just a bit of tin. It has a ribbon on it.”

I originally saw 1917 two months ago during the award season when so many screeners and screenings for critics are penned up for testing.

Combine all of this with the general exhaustion associated with Christmas time, and frankly, it feels like a miracle that you survived as soon as January 2nd is over.

Needless to say, I was not impressed for the first time in 1917 (I also fell asleep in the theater during Uncut Gems, but that’s a different story), but I liked it much better after the dust of the holiday season finally was over. In a way, 1917 isn’t just an impressive technical film. It is a unique cinema experience.

The film feels like a continuous shot as the camera tracks Blake and Schofield in near real time over a 24-hour period (or less). Thanks to camera work, the audience travels with Blake and Schofield on their journey as they march through ditches, stamp through mud, and crawl over corpses.

Blake is blinded by the urgency to save his brother by prioritizing careful maneuvers, thinking things through, and mostly using common sense or logic. Meanwhile, Schofield is the couple’s voice of reason, which audibly reminds Blake to wait until dark so that they can travel undetected, and tells them to drive a German pilot out of his misery, after rescuing him from a burning plane.

Roger Deakins’ cinematography and Thomas Newman’s score are two elements of the film that make it so special. The pictures from 1917 are overwhelming and impressive. The camera effortlessly glides over dead horses swarming with flies, bloated corpses in rivers and mud holes infested with water.

Blake and Schofield are in a barren wasteland with a colorless sky above them and trees rooted in the ground they walk on and the life that has been sucked out of them.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZjQROMAh_s (/ embed)

Thick, black smoke keeps coming into the sky like an open wound with excessive blood flow. Abandoned tanks pollute their surroundings; Ravenous rats trigger trip wires in forgotten mine shafts, and mountains of torso-sized shell casings from a cemetery of destroyed cannons stand in the way of two desperate young men trying to reach the common good.

The cinematography of the film shines brightly (literally) when Schofield reaches the city of Écoust, which is in ruins and surrounded by a wall of fire. You may also be able to spot hidden cuts in the film, as it may go black from time to time or a stone or wall may block your line of sight from time to time. Newman’s score begins with this haunting piano melody, which is immersed in this rising crescendo of victorious horns and soul-shaking strings.

A similar tune returns later in the film when this wartime lullaby as the opening act leads to a memorable rendition of “Wayfaring Stranger” in a quiet forest with a lot of broken soldiers clinging to the lonely lyrics that sang on them become.

It is interesting that the most famous faces in 1917 serve as support characters who are only there to give orders or to help Blake and Schofield reach the next stage of their journey.

Colin Firth is the one who gives them the mission, Andrew Scott drops several F bombs scattered over an abundance of cynical sarcasm. Mark Strong is the only character with a higher rank who is compassionate and gives helpful advice. Benedict Cumberbatch shows up long enough to be persistent and have a mustache, and Richard Madden has two of the film’s most emotional minutes.

Despite their shortcomings, Blake and Schofield are a team that supports each other. This happens in a terrible time when booby traps or a hiding enemy could cost you your life in no time. These two have a connection that fascinates and seems to culminate with something as simple as the leaves of a cherry blossom tree and the promise of a letter to your own family.

The 1917 trench sequences close the world around these soldiers and force these heaps of shattered men into a claustrophobic labyrinth. The disadvantage of the film is that you have no real connection to these characters. There is no emotional investment, you know very little about their background stories and the film is therefore a bit one-dimensional.

The judgment

The year 1917 is beautiful. The war is catastrophic and the losses are bad, but everything is portrayed in this beautiful light with Roger Deakins’ intricate eyes. Thomas Newman’s result is great depressing because this winning streak provides a good measure. This is almost certainly the most technically sound film of 2019. While storytelling or 1917 characters don’t have a ton of layers, it’s a film that will surely make up for it with exquisite graphics and great music. 1917 is a visual spectacle that will surely be picked up again and again in the coming years.

