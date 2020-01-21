advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a sudden about-face, Hillary Clinton said Tuesday night that she would approve of her 2016 rival Bernie Sanders if he won the Democratic nomination to face President Donald Trump in November.

The former secretary of state had previously refused to say whether she would approve of Sanders in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, saying instead, “I’m not going to go yet.” She also condemned the politician’s style progressive candidate.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!”, Clinton tweeted Tuesday night. “But, to be serious, the number one priority for our country and our world is to withdraw Trump, and, as I have always done, I will do everything I can to support our candidate.”

His first comments ripped the scars of the brutal 2016 primary battle between Sanders and Clinton just as the Democrats are ready to start voting on their next candidate. Sanders loyalists believed that the Democratic establishment rigged the primary in favor of Clinton, who won the nomination but ended up losing the general election to Trump.

For her part, Clinton wrote in her memoirs “What Happened” after her 2016 defeat that she felt that some of Sanders’ criticisms of her had helped propel Trump to victory, and she regretted Sanders for not having supported his campaign fairly quickly after sewing the nomination. In the Hollywood Reporter interview, she accused Sanders of promoting a toxic culture in her campaign.

“We are still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it is not only him, it is the culture that surrounds him. This is his management team, “said Clinton. Then, referring to a group of aggressive Sanders online funders, she continued, “These are her prominent supporters. These are his online Bernie Bros. and their relentless attacks on many competitors, especially women. “

She added in the interview: “I really hope people pay attention to it because it should be worrying that he allowed this culture – not only allowed, (it) really seems to really support him.”

Sanders, like other senators running for president, was in Washington on Tuesday to participate in President Donald Trump’s recall trial. He declined to comment on Clinton’s critical comments, saying only in one statement: “Together, we will go ahead and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

Even before Clinton’s evening tweet, his collaborators had sought to minimize the fallout from his comments. Nick Merrill, spokesman for Clinton, tweeted that “we all have to work our hearts out for whoever the candidate is, and @HillaryClinton, as usual, will be no exception.”

Still, the lingering tension between Clinton and Sanders is evident. In the interview, Clinton was asked about comments she makes in an upcoming documentary in which she says that Sanders has been in Congress for years but “nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he n did nothing “.

When asked if this assessment was still valid, she replied “yes”.

Clinton’s accusations that Sanders fostered a culture of sexism in politics are particularly sensitive now since his best progressive rival in the 2020 race, Warren, accused him of telling him privately that a woman could not not win the White House.

Sanders denied this, but Warren refused to shake his outstretched hand after a debate last week in Iowa and the two candidates accused the other of calling them “a liar”. Warren declined to comment further, but Sanders, 78 Sunday, if sexism was an issue for the candidates, other factors, such as old age, sparked new controversy.

Clinton said, “I don’t think we want to go back on this road where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you’re trying to get away, but either you don’t know what your campaign and its supporters are doing, or you just wink at them.

“I think it’s a model that people have to take into account when making their decisions,” she said.

His feud with Warren overshadowed a series of clashes between Sanders and another 2020 rival, Biden, for an editorial written by one of the senator’s supporters suggesting that the former vice-president was corrupt.

“I absolutely don’t think Joe is corrupted in any way. And I’m sorry that this editorial appeared, “Sanders told CBS.

The editorial, published in The Guardian by Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, says that Biden “perfected the art of making large contributions and then representing corporate donors to at the expense of middle and working class Americans. ”

