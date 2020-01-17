advertisement

Vail Resorts has had relatively constant sales in its North American resorts for the current ski season, although skier visits have declined, at least in part due to a difficult start to the winter at Whistler Blackcomb (WB) and Stevens Pass.

In a release dated January 17, the resort monster released ski season metrics for the comparative periods from the start of the ski season to January 5, 2020 and for the same period last year to January 6, 2019.

Revenue with lift tickets rose by 0.4 percent in the current season, while the number of visitors to skiers fell by 7.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

“Whistler Blackcomb and Stevens Pass results were below expectations due to poor early season conditions that continued during the holiday season,” said Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts, in a January 17 press release.

In the press release, Katz noted that snowfall at WB by December 31, 2019 was 60 percent below the 30-year average, the lowest snowfall in over 30 years.

With a lot of snowfall in the past few weeks, things are looking good, he noted.

“Conditions in Whistler Blackcomb have improved over the past few weeks as almost all of the site is open,” said Katz.

“Excluding Whistler Blackcomb and Stevens Pass, results for the vacation period between December 20, 2019 and January 5, 2020 improved compared to the vacation period of the previous year. This resulted in growth in overall skier visits and across all sales lines, ours Expectations corresponded to expectations. “

In other reported ski season metrics, Vail Resorts ski school revenue increased by two percent and restaurant revenue by 3.6 percent. Retail / rental income in North American real estate decreased 1.8 percent.

The press release also says that despite the pre-season challenges, the company expects profits to fall within the “benchmark” range it issued in September 2019.

“While the challenging results at Whistler Blackcomb and Stevens Pass put overall results under pressure, (Vail Resorts) assumes that the resort reported (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for fiscal 2020 will be released on September 26th The target area is 2019, given the strong season ticket sales, holiday season results and recently improved conditions at Whistler Blackcomb and Stevens Pass, “the press release said.

The full report is available at investors.vailresorts.com.

