Film fans have long underestimated Blake Lively. Partly because they didn’t sneak in Sisterhood of hiking pants In the multiplex in 2005, like me, and partly because at the end of the era when television and films were still a kind of separate ecosystem, they were a big TV star. She also showed up at the same time as the Twitter, social media and gossip explosion, so part of her work was overshadowed by her celebrity profile (long-legged, Californian, blonde fashionista type, married to the Van Wilder type). For much of her 20s, Blake Lively suffered from a classic case of “hot chick syndrome” in which men do not take you seriously and women are hostile to you at first impression, simply because you are what Derek Zoolander describes would. incredibly good looking. “

But Lively was great in Oliver Stone’s Savages (this movie rules), she stole scenes in Ben Afflecks The townrocked The age of AdalineAnd don’t forget that she anchored an entire movie by fighting a shark The shallows, However, it was her co-starring role with Anna Kendrick in the 2018 mystery thriller A simple favor That woke the world up to the realization that they had fired a pretty talented star.

Which means we get this week The rhythm sectionwith Lively (now 32 years old and mother of three children) in the subgenre “Hot, Ass-Kicking Assassin” (see also: Angelina Jolie in Salt, Jennifer Lawrence in Salt) Red sparrow, Zoe Charlize Theron in Atomic BlondeGeena Davis in The long kiss good night, Bridget Fonda in Point of no returnand the top floor of everyone, Anne Parillaud in Luc Besson’s 1990 hit, La Femme Nikita).

The rhythm section has no preliminary examinations and appears in the last few weeks before the Oscars, which is not a good sign. But don’t count on Lively in the role of a woman whose life is a dumpster fire (i.e., junkie prostitute) after her family was killed in a tragic plane crash. Unless she learns that the crash wasn’t an accident, she plunges into a seedy terrorist underworld to take revenge the way she can: quickly learning to be a top international assassin (yay, Mondays!) And fools in a host to grope from exotic locations.

It may sound stupid (and rely on the character), but action and genre fans should trust Blake. Don’t forget that she turned a script into a hit that can basically be summed up in one line: Blake Lively against a shark.

Also opening this week at Whistler Village 8, Mercy only Stars Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther) as a Harvard-born super attorney who avoids the jobs of the big law firm and travels to Alabama to fight for the wrongfully convicted or underrepresented. In collaboration with a local lawyer (Brie Larson, a.k.a.Captain Marvel), Jordan represents a guy (Jamie Foxx) who has been convicted of murder and sentenced to death based on patchy (at best) evidence.

Based on real events from 1987, Mercy only relies on solid performances of a talented cast in an expectant legal drama full of racist police officers, racist landowners and a racist system. Larson’s character only seems to be there to repeat the facts of the case, just to make sure everyone knows that systematic racism and prejudice in law enforcement and judicial systems are still one thing. Sometimes it feels like the writer / director Destin Daniel Cretton (The glass lock) preaches a little too much, however Mercy only Survived by the talents of his cast, especially Jordan, who continues to prove that he is a real film star.

On the small screen, not very exciting, but speaking of long-legged blondes, Taylor Swift has her new film, Miss Americanathat landed on Netflix on January 31. As an unfiltered look at the 10-time Grammy winner staged by Lana Wilson (After tiller) has enough moments of authenticity and vulnerability to appease fans, but the film is best when it highlights the pressure and double standards that are put on people who are in the spotlight (especially women). More of it would have helped make him strong.

,

