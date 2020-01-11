advertisement

Southampton gave all of their traveling fans in Leicester City Saturday coupons for a free drink to thank them for their support – but nothing will match the sweet taste of field success.

The Saints entered the meeting at King Power Stadium, enduring a humiliating 9-0 defeat in the opposite match in October. But they retaliated when striker Danny Ings sealed all three points with a late winner.

The return win would mean Southampton have won four of their last five league games to sit eight points above the relegation zone, a big turnaround from a few months ago when Hasenhuettl was facing questions about him. his future at the club.

“We never talked about revenge during the week. It was more about giving yourself an answer for what happened that night. We gave the right answer today, “Hasenhuettl told reporters.

“If you concede the first goal against a team that has scored nine against you, you have to be mentally strong to respond. I had the feeling we were in the moment. a lot of power.

“It’s hard to put into words. To go back down against such a strong side. We deserved to get it back because we had so many chances. It was a fantastic team performance.”

A big part of Southampton’s revival this season is in Hasenhuettl’s decision to move to a back, abandoning the 3-5-2 and 3-4-3 lineup that leaves them lower in the campaign.

Playing two strikers at the other end has also paid off, with Ings – who scored his 16th goal in all competitions – making him 10 goals from 10 league starts despite missing a number of opportunities in the section first.

“You can see we have smiles on our faces, even at the last minutes when we’re working hard and getting solutions,” Ings said.

“We’re coming back to enjoying football and that’s what we do … How we spent Christmas and since then has been massive for us as a club and can continue to last.”

Southampton, whose staff gave away drink coupons inside tournaments away to fans on Saturday, will host Wolverhampton Wanderers next weekend, while Leicester will visit Burnley. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

