As the 75th anniversary of Victory Day approaches May, a Loughborough Library Local Studies Volunteer (LLLSV) tells the fascinating story of Beaumanor Hall’s crucial role in the Second World War.

Many readers may not know this, but Beaumanor Hall was the site of an essential wartime intelligence service, the War Office “Y” (wireless) Group or W.O.Y.G.

The top secret group “Y” was part of M18 Wireless Intelligence and Beaumanor was a highly strategic “interception station” responsible for monitoring the main enemy traffic and wireless communications channels.

The “Y” interception listening service operated from 1941 to 1945 and its wartime activities were as secret as those of Code and Cypher School in Bletchley Park.

ATS personnel based at Beaumanor Hall during the Second World War

Nowadays, the code breach at Bletchley has become well documented, but the contribution of “Y” listeners is much less known, even recognized and celebrated.

They intercepted and transcribed communications at a speed that few people have succeeded since – allowing code breakers to change the course of the war.

A model of the working conditions at Beaumanor Hall

The “Y” stations collected traffic in the form of Morse signals which were then transmitted for processing at Bletchley Park.

The traffic was recorded by hand on paper and, within 24 hours of receipt, sent to Bletchley Park by motorcycle couriers.

ATS personnel who worked at Beaumanor Hall during the Second World War

Bletchley Park recently received well-deserved publicity, but before the decoders could process the codes of the German / Italian war machine, radio traffic and enemy communications had to be constantly monitored by eavesdropping services. – such as those of young men’s teams and, in the case of Beaumanor, mainly young women, working here in Leicestershire.

Throughout the months of February and March 2017, LLLSV presented an exhibition in the library – Beaumanor’s “Y” listeners – to present the local unsung heroes and heroines who were stationed there.

Four volunteers carried out approximately two years of research to prepare the exhibition.

During the information gathering, we all started to feel a sense of pride on the part of those responsible for intercepting German / Italian traffic.

Their days were long and their working conditions poor – they did a really remarkable job.

At the end of the war, more than 1,200 female ATS operators and 300 civilian men were working in Beaumanor.

Their work has been calculated to shorten the war by two years.

After signing the Official Secrets Act, it would take almost 50 years before the work of “Y” listeners was made public.

The LLLSV exhibit has now been reinstated in Beaumanor Hall – its legitimate place – and is included in the site visit of the Second World War.

For about 50 years, listeners did not know why they were collecting interception information.

It was only after the publication of a book in the early 1990s that they and their families realized the importance of their work.

Some have brought their secrets to their graves.

Furthermore, there was no way to recognize or reward them during this period without disclosing their past.

They finally obtained government recognition, with a certificate issued by then Prime Minister David Cameron in 2010.

