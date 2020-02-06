advertisement

After hours of deliberation, the judges of the 2020 Menu Awards have a shortlist. Gayle Ritchie reports …

After discussions and deliberation galore, it’s finally time to unveil the short list of The Courier Menu Food and Drink Awards 2020.

Now in its third year, the purpose of the event is to celebrate exceptional talent across the region and it was evident from all the fantastic entries that Courier Country has this in abundance.

Our panel of judges met in the flagship building of publisher The Courier DC Thomson in Dundee to review each entry in great detail.

The judges were overwhelmed by the number of first class registrations they received for the 11 categories and all agreed that it was difficult to decide on a shortlist.

The discussions were intense, as the panel – including Courier restaurant critic Murray Chalmers, former MasterChef winner Jamie Scott, Courier deputy editor Graham Huband and Courier editor Gillian Lord – shared their thoughts on the participants, but luckily no one fell.

The winners of each category, as well as the brand ambassador for 2020, will be announced at the five-star gala dinner at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on March 12.

SHORT LIST

Chef of the year

Dean Banks – Haar Restaurant

Lorna McNee – Andrew Fairlie Restaurant

Martin Hollis – Old Course Hotel

Praveen Kumar – Tabla Indian Restaurant

Scott Hessel – Hydro Crieff

Cocktail and wine bar of the year

Bird and bear

Draffens

The Press

3 Session Street

Craft beer / cider of the year

Lost cider from orchards

Law Brewing Company

Ovenstone 109

St Andrews Brewing Company

Handcrafted still of the year

Carnoustie distillery

Darnley’s Gin

Entrepreneur of the year

Alex Cruikshank – Fonab Farm Foods

Phil Donaldson – Macmerry 300

Praveen Kumar – Tabla Indian Restaurant

WeeCook Pies

Food / drink destination of the year

Angus farmer’s market

Bowhouse

Cairn O ’Mohr

Gin Bothy

Independent coffee of the year

AliBob

Sweet Pea Coffee

The Post House

The Whistle Stop

Wee bear cafe

Newcomer of the year

Clever maltsters

Sicilyana

Podberry

Craftsmen

The Kinneuchar Inn

Producer of the year

Ardross Farm Shop

Clever maltsters

Podberry

Summer harvest

Pub of the year

The Jigger Inn

Bankfoot inn

The Kirkstyle Inn

The Pitcairngreen Inn

Restaurant of the year

Cromwell Kitchens

Little’s Restaurant

Rannoch Heathland Restaurant

The Kinneuchar Inn

The Tayberry

Street vendor

Mezzaluna

Enjoy it

Simply Flo

Wildfire Pizza

OBSERVATIONS OF THE PANEL

The judges were very impressed with the quality of the entries received for the 2020 Menu Awards.

A large cross-section of the Courier Country food and beverage industry was well represented in each of the 11 categories, which made judgment difficult.

In the end, the judges were there to draw up a shortlist – and while tricky, it was also fun.

Courier restaurant critic Murray Chalmers said the review process was “a pleasure” and that he enjoyed hearing the stories of the participants.

He said, “Many of them have very interesting stories behind them, often involving struggle, determination and a bloody spirit.

“Having a vision for a business and seeing it translate into customers is such a rewarding thing.

“It was really difficult to judge many categories and it was good to hear so many different opinions from other judges.

“There was intense debate but no argument and we all managed to reach a happy consensus on all categories.”

Murray Chalmers.

Murray said that the only thing that struck him during the trial process was the fact that often everything you needed to get started in the food and beverage industry was a good idea.

“Many of the participants were small independent businesses, with little or no support,” he said.

“And yet their ideas were excellent. Many of them took into account the social and environmental impact of their work, which was very encouraging. “

Jamie Scott.

Jamie Scott, chef at Newport and former MasterChef: The Professionals winner, said he thought the entries were “very high standard” and good variation.

He added: “Tay Country is on a trend to push the boundaries and evolve the already flourishing food and beverage sector.”

Martha Bryce.

Martha Bryce, director of Soundbite PR, which specializes in hotels and restaurants, acknowledged that the strength of this year’s nominations made the judgment particularly delicate.

She said: “It was really encouraging to see so many entries in the newcomer category: a sign, if any, that food and drink are really flourishing in the region.

“I look forward to the winners being announced at the ceremony next month.”

Owen Hazel.

Owen Hazel, co-owner of Jannettas Gelateria, said that being part of this year’s jury was a great privilege.

“Having the opportunity to see first-hand the wide range of incredible food and beverage producers and what they do is incredible,” he said.

“Scotland may be a small country, but Courier Country is flying the flag of excellence.

“There are so many deserving businesses going beyond in this region, and this has made it difficult as a judge to cut back on entries. Bravo to all who entered. “

Graham Huband.

Gillian Lord.

