A Spanish golf trip organized by a contractor from Dundee City Council and attended by two senior staff has not been declared on the authority’s register of gifts and hospitality, it can be revealed.

Edmundson Electrical confirmed that former council construction chief Mark Ross and colleague Kenny Muir attended a “client event” he hosted in May, just weeks after the company obtained a lucrative contract with a smoke alarm.

Mr. Ross and Mr. Muir were both involved in a major investigation into corporate fraud in the matter, that a Mail investigation was granted to Edmundson without ever launching a tender .

Official documents show that the golf trip, which was organized by the company, was never recorded in the register of gifts and hospitality of the administration, a list of articles or services provided to employed by external organizations.

The guidance note from the registry states that staff should not accept gifts or hospitality from suppliers or contractors.

Both the legal department and general manager of Dundee City Council, David Martin, said that Edmundson Electrical had been contracted out by its construction services department, where MM. Ross and Muir.

It is understood that documents have been provided to local authorities to support the claims that the couple paid as they wished for the trip. Mr. Ross and Mr. Muir also stated that they were not involved in the negotiation of the supply contract.

Dundee City Council declined to comment on how such an excursion should be recorded when employees claim to have paid for it themselves.

However, Councilor Kevin Keenan – Chair of the Authority Review Panel – emphasized that staff should not be on any trips organized by board contractors and that if they do, the details should “at least” be properly declared.

Keenan said, “It seems to me that a company like Edmundson would realize that they should not be offering a trip like this to board staff, whether they paid for it themselves or not.

“The perception of hospitality is one thing, but I would have thought that some of these things should at least be declared.

“These events are not just” can you come to our warehouse and see how we stack our shelves. “The board must clearly explain what is going on.”

The guidance note attached to the gift register indicates that any offer of hospitality “can only be accepted with the prior approval of the Director General, who will also determine whether it should be declared”.

Dundee City Council declined to say whether Mr. Martin was aware of the trip before the fraud investigation.

The authority also initially refused to hand over its register of gifts and hospitality, but was later forced to provide details using freedom of information legislation.

According to the document, no employee of the board recorded gifts or hospitality provided by Edmundson Electrical or its sister company, the Electric Center, between May 2017 and late October 2019.

Ross left his role as chief construction officer in the midst of the board’s investigation, telling colleagues that he was retiring due to ill health. Mr. Muir was suspended after his name was passed on to the investigators by a whistleblower.

It is understood that fraud agents are currently investigating the alleged misuse of a council vehicle by Mr. Muir, and that he is still currently employed by Dundee city council.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The board does not comment on individual personnel matters and it would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Edmundson Electrical previously stated that Mr. Ross and Mr. Muir “covered their own expenses” for the trip and were not involved in the negotiation of the supply arrangement for the smoke detectors. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Mark Ross and Kenny Muir declined to comment.

Chronology: how the Courier broke history

April 2019 – Edmundson Electrical has started providing Dundee City Council with heat and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors after the Scottish government ordered authorities to improve safety following the Grenfell fire in 2017.

May 2019 – Two employees of the higher council attend a golf trip on the Spanish coast organized by Edmundson.

October 19 – Council bosses are accused of erecting a wall of silence after an investigation by the Courier reveals that the lucrative contract for smoke detectors was awarded to Edmundson without ever launching a tender. The authority refuses to say whether an investigation for fraud has been launched.

November 8 – It is revealed that the chief of construction services, Mark Ross, has resigned amid allegations that he attended the golf trip. Mr. Ross told staff that he was abandoning this role due to ill health.

Dundee City Council review panel chair Kevin Keenan confirms that he warned the bosses of concerns he had heard from members of the public months earlier.

November 9 -The Dundee companies said that they had repeatedly tried to raise concerns about the award of the contract and attempted to present rival offers.

Council corrects his previous statement and says that for the first time Edmundson has been contracted out by Mark Ross’ construction services department.

November 13 – It is revealed that a second senior employee, Kenny Muir, was suspended after his contact information was given to the investigators by a whistleblower.

November 29 – Edmundson Electrical confirms that Mr. Ross and Mr. Muir attended the trip but insisted that the pair “covered their own expenses”. The company states that neither party was responsible for negotiating the supply arrangement for smoke detectors.

Dundee City Council refuses to hand over its employee gift and hospitality register.

