Highway bosses have revealed the streets of Leicester that he plans to resurface in the next year to deal with potholes and other faults.

Leicester City Council has prioritized 44 routes to be repaired since early April.

They include sections of busy A roads as well as secondary streets.

City Council director of highways Martin Fletcher explained how the roads were prioritized for repairs.

“Each year we conduct continuous investigations,” he said.

“On the main roads, these are fairly detailed scanner surveys, and on the secondary roads, it’s more of a visual inspection.

“It allows us to see which ones are in the worst shape. This helps us to measure what we need to do and when. “

“It is not the only factor,” he added.

“We are looking at things like how often we have to fix a certain road, if we receive petitions, what neighborhood councilors tell us about their fixes.”

“We are also looking at routes where we could get higher than normal claims.

“After all of this, certain routes are starting to top the list and helping us to plan the works.

Martin Fletcher

“However, we have to be flexible. All kinds of things can happen, which means that we need to do emergency repairs so that the list can change throughout the year.

“We had to do it with Krefeld Way for example before Christmas.”

“We have 515 miles of roads in the city and we could spend £ 10 million a year and not get them fixed,” said Fletcher.

“Either way, you can’t do it all at once, because you have to manage the work.”

The roads listed for resurfacing

Infirmary Road

Oxford Street

A6030 Stoughton Road-City Boundary to London Road

A5460 Narborough Road

A47 Uppingham Road – Overton Road to Coleman Road

Groby Road – A563 to Darlington Road – Inbound side

Narborough Road – Imperial Avenue to Fullhurst Avenue

Welford Place-Newarke Street in Marlborough Street

Hamilton Way – Roundabout at Sandhills Avenue

Welford Road-Palmerston Way to Aberdale Road

Welford Road / Junction Palmerston Way to the limit

Winfred Street

OPP school and stores on rue Catherine

Ulverscroft Road

Syston Street West and Cul de sac

Liberty road

Knighton park road

St Leonards Road

Stougton Avenue

Ring Road on both sides

Lansdowne Road

Bradbourne Road

Blanklyn Ave

Faldo Close

Floyd Close

Gilbert Close

Fredrick Street

Gipsy Lane outside number 422

Guthlaxton Street

Illingworth Road

Lower end of Lunsfords Road

Lanesborough Road

Robinson Road

Crescent Minster

Greystoke Close outside number 8 until the end

Greenside Place

Tailby Ave

High Street Evington

Evington Lane Service Road

Broadway Road

Trueway Road

Midway Road

Cardinals’ walk

Sutton Road

City Council reports that there have been 4,490 potholes reported in the past five years.

However, many other pot holes – 21,369 – were identified and repaired during this period at a cost of £ 18,117,294.

Potholes can be reported to Leicester City Council here.

