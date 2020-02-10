advertisement

The ultimate bracketology team, which is the selection committee, gave us the top 16 seeds. Which are the most likely to win all season?

One of the cooler new traditions in college basketball is the NCAA selection committee, which gives us an insight into the process by presenting an early listing of the top 16 overall seeds when the NCAA tournament starts today. For many of those involved in bracketology, a foundation is created for the work to predict what the committee will do in the next five weeks.

The Saturday afternoon release didn’t come with many surprises as Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and the State of San Diego landed the # 1 seed. In the battle for the western region, the Bulldogs made it, forcing the Aztecs to possibly travel to the eastern region and possibly face off against Duke in Madison Square Garden in an elite eight match.

The Blue Devils were one of the teams that were awarded two seeds alongside West Virginia, Louisville and Dayton. On line 3, the troops of Maryland, Florida State and Big East, Seton Hall and Villanova received the nod. The group was rounded off by Auburn, Michigan State, Oregon and Butler as the 4 seeds.

It can be argued that teams like Kentucky and Penn State have been left out, but that doesn’t matter. Some of the teams from the top 16 have already lost games last weekend, so the reissue has already started.

Who has the best chance of winning everything with these 16 teams? And who is most likely to drop out? The following describes how these teams are rated from worst to worst in terms of the likelihood of reducing the final network set.

