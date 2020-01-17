advertisement

Would you like to receive more news about season 3 of the second episode when it appears on Freeform in a week? Let’s just say that you will see the other side of this big pregnancy and a few more.

Nomi is expecting! In addition, she is quite far in pregnancy at this point. Now that college is back in session, she should consider something else – and it will also be a discussion for much of her social environment. It’s not something that was expected, and for at least some of these episodes you’ll see all sorts of discussions on the subject.

Of course, and because this has grown, there are a number of other things that are going on simultaneously in this episode. After all, we will have a few opportunities to see other fights and shockers around Zoey! She may think she has a feel for what her surrounding world is, but this episode might turn out to be wrong.

CarterMatt offers the full roundup of season 3, episode 2, with more news on upcoming topics:

The crew tries its best to deal with a shocking surprise, but another unexpected bomb throws Zoey into a spiral.

Although we know that we are talking about a lot of drama and conflict here, we would like to remind you once again that the roots of adult people lie in comedy. It’s part of the black world! Most of what you see in the end is said to be positive, but sometimes there are some valleys before you make your way back to the summit. Zoey and Firma are also young! It would be unrealistic for the show to sit here and pretend that many of these people are finding out about their lives at the moment. It is simply not realistic.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

