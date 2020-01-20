advertisement

That night in Batwoman, episode 10, we saw some big post-crisis revelations, but also one of the most emotionally significant sequences that we could see on Arrowverse during every show. We are talking about Batwoman being made public in a magazine interview with Kara Danvers as a reporter.

What this moment represents is huge for the people of Gotham, since Batwoman is now more than just a masked fighter and a symbol – it gives people a sense of who she is. It has a human element, but there are a few other things to consider. For example, suppose there are some who might look at it to try to narrow down their secret identities.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, take a look at what executive producer Caroline Dries had to say on the subject:

Obviously, it reveals a huge chunk of their “identity”. Like what Luke (Camrus Johnson) said at the beginning, it is great to get this misinformation out because it just confuses things. Basically it says that we have narrowed the population a little bit (in terms of the identity of the masked hero). It’s a thing that will work its way into history. The other thing is, and Vesper Fairchild (Rachel Maddow) says it in the off-voice: “What happened to politics that keeps away from our superheroes?” Little conflicts over what statement they make now when they make the light.

This is the kind of revelation that causes problems for Kate, but can also feel a greater sense of freedom and inspiration. She knows that she stands for something more, and the figure she represents now does the same. There are inevitable risks associated with it, but she has definitely found that it’s worth it. We’ll see how things go, but in the world of Gotham and for Batwoman itself, this is as strong a cultural moment as you’ll see.

