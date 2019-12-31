advertisement

31 December 2019 Johnna Crider

I have just pointed out that Jim Chanos, one of Tesla’s fiercest sellers, who believed / believes that Tesla is a fraud, predicted in 2017 that Elon Musk would resign from Tesla’s CEO by 2020. short sellers, also predicted that Tesla would go bankrupt, but he did not provide a timetable for that. As you can see, this information comes from a tweet from Reuters Global Markets Forum from just over two years ago. It seems to be the only source of this information.

#BREAKING Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates predicts that #ElonMusk will step down as CEO of #Tesla by 2020 to focus on #SpaceX; believes that Tesla will go bankrupt, has not given a timetable

– Global Markets Forum (@ReutersGMF) November 14, 2017

With another day to go until 2020, it seems that Elon Musk is not leaving Tesla’s CEO position in time for the forecast to be correct unless he is doing well on New Year’s Eve. And yes, it doesn’t happen.

Instead, Tesla vehicles sell as fast as ever, the company showed a profit in the 3rd quarter of this year and the 3rd and 4th quarter of last year and the first Model 3s produced in China were just delivered to customers there. I seriously doubt that Tesla will go bankrupt.

If Tesla is profitable for 5 years (or even 10), Elon can retire and it is difficult to imagine that the company will go bankrupt under the leadership of Elon. Now that Elon is leading the company, Tesla has gone through incredible growth, developed advanced technology and has been just like the proverbial rocket being launched into space. If he ever resigned as CEO of Tesla, that would be the point where Elon is satisfied with where Tesla is going, regardless of his leadership, and fully believes that he will be fine.

The Y2K bug has a better chance of happening tomorrow night than Elon leaving Tesla.

In my opinion, Q4 2019 will look really great for Tesla and make Tesla shorts and bears stubborn fools who refuse to see Tesla for what it really is: a technology company that is changing the way we drive and use electricity. No other automaker can claim this. I think this is why short sellers have lost billions. They bet on horses but place the bets on these horses at a Baccarat table. They blindly only throw money on the idea that Tesla is a fraud because it makes cars that make no sense to them.

Photos by Kyle Field & Chanan Bos, CleanTechnica

About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









