Roger Federer declared himself ready on Monday to start the new season at next week’s Australian Open, despite having not played a competitive match since November.

FOOTBALL-NFL-Playoffs /

Mahomes trails Kansas City to Houston, Packers seahawks

Reaction Patrick Mahomes threw a record four-touchdown shot in the second quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out of the 24-0 deficit and defeated the Houston Texans 51-31 in NFL play off Sunday.

Icehockey-NHL-Overview /

NHL Roundup: Devils snap wins in Lightning’s 10-game winning streak

Louis Domingue made 26 saves to his former team as the New Jersey Devils deflected the Tampa Bay franchise’s record of a 10-game record with a 3-1 win Sunday night in Newark, N.J.

UPCOMING

MOTORI-RALLI-DAKAR / (PIX) (TV)

Rally – Dakar Meeting

The eighth phase of the Dakar Rally is a 713-kilometer route that begins and ends at Wadi Al Dawasir.

13 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM /

Simeone of Football-Atletico praises Real Valverde for a cynical foul

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has received unlikely praise from Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone for a deliberate foul that denied Atletico a late chance and potentially cost them in Sunday’s Super Cup final.

13 Jan 21:30 ET

BASKETBOLLIT-NBA / DAVIS

Before the NBA-Lakers’ Anthony Davis sits down with Reuters

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, who is enjoying a season of breakthrough along with fellow outfielder LeBron James, speaks to Reuters about the return of the storied franchise franchise to the NBA.

14 Jan

GOLF-LPGA /

Golf – LPGA Tour: $ 75m and Olympic gold on offer in 2020

The LPGA Tour season begins this week in Florida in a year in which the best women in the world will compete for $ 75 million prize money, along with a chance to be crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo.

14 Jan

TENNIS-HOBART /

Tennis – WTA International – Hobart International

Day two of Hobart International – the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Center in Tasmania acts as a warm-up for the Australian Open.

14 Jan 00:00 ET

TENNIS-ADELAIDE /

Tennis – ATP 250 – Adelaide International

Action from the first and second round matches at Adelaide International – an ATP 250 tournament.

14 Jan 00:30 ET

TENNIS-ADELAIDE /

Tennis – WTA Premier – Adelaide International

Action from the first and second rounds of Adelaide International – a WTA Premier tournament.

14 Jan 00:30 ET

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / PREVIEW (PIX)

Cricket – England tour to South Africa – South Africa, England resume battle at third try

South Africa resumes the battle with a bold England as both countries go to the third try at Port Elizabeth level at 1-1 in the four-match series.

14 Jan 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

VIOLATIONS / ACCIDENTS

BADMINTON-MALAYSIA / Crash (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring the development after the Japanese badminton player was hurt in the crash of Malaysia

Monitoring development as Japanese badminton player Kento Momota is being treated at Putrajaya Hospital for injuries sustained from a car crash in Malaysia, just hours after he secured his first win of the season at the Malaysian Masters on Sunday.

14 Jan

