India’s MC Mary India wrapped up her country for next year’s Olympic qualifying on Saturday with a split decision over the victory of his flight, Nikhat Zareen, who had publicly sought a trial against the six-time world champion in the race for Tokyo.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CRY / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Southampton v Crystal Palace. December 28 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-AVA / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Watford against Aston Villa.

December 28 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-EVE / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Newcastle United – Everton.

December 28 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LEI / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – West Ham United – Leicester City.

December 28 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-TOT / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

December 28 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MUN / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Burnley against Manchester United

December 28 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

Cricket-Test-AUS-NZL /

Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – second try

29 December

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / (PIX)

Cricket – South Africa vs. England – First Test

South Africa host England at Centurion, near Pretoria, in the first of their four-try series.

December 29 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

