advertisement

Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for the Reuters text service from 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

STORIES TOP

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS / Xhaka

advertisement

Arsenal winger wants Hertha Berlin transferred in January – agent

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka wants to leave the Premier League in January and sign with the Bundesliga team Hertha Berlin, the player’s agent has said.

2020 Olympics / CEO

The CEO of Tokyo 2020 promises to keep the Games spending under budget

Tokyo Olympics organizers sought to reassure the Japanese public that the cost of hosting the Games will not exceed budget estimates, amid concerns over potential overruns caused in part by late country switches to marathon and walking events.

Cricket-ENG-TEST-ZAF

England landed at 157-6 over tea as they traced S.Africa

South African junior pacemakers Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius took three quick wires to reduce England to 157-6 over tea after the home side fought back in the second minute at the first try at Centurion Park on Friday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-MCI / REPORT (PIX)

Soccer – England – Premier League – Wolverhampton Wanderers against Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers take over Manchester City in the Premier League.

December 27 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-BOU / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Brighton & Hove Albion against AFC Bournemouth

December 28 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

Cricket

Cricket-Test-AUS-NZL /

Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – second try

Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – Second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground

28 December

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / (PIX)

Cricket – South Africa vs. England – First Test

South Africa host England at Centurion, near Pretoria, in the first of their four-try series.

December 28 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

advertisement