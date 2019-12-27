Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for the Reuters text service from 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
STORIES TOP
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS / Xhaka
Arsenal winger wants Hertha Berlin transferred in January – agent
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka wants to leave the Premier League in January and sign with the Bundesliga team Hertha Berlin, the player’s agent has said.
2020 Olympics / CEO
The CEO of Tokyo 2020 promises to keep the Games spending under budget
Tokyo Olympics organizers sought to reassure the Japanese public that the cost of hosting the Games will not exceed budget estimates, amid concerns over potential overruns caused in part by late country switches to marathon and walking events.
Cricket-ENG-TEST-ZAF
England landed at 157-6 over tea as they traced S.Africa
South African junior pacemakers Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius took three quick wires to reduce England to 157-6 over tea after the home side fought back in the second minute at the first try at Centurion Park on Friday.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-MCI / REPORT (PIX)
Soccer – England – Premier League – Wolverhampton Wanderers against Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers take over Manchester City in the Premier League.
December 27 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-BOU / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – Brighton & Hove Albion against AFC Bournemouth
December 28 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
Cricket
Cricket-Test-AUS-NZL /
Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – second try
Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – Second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground
28 December
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / (PIX)
Cricket – South Africa vs. England – First Test
South Africa host England at Centurion, near Pretoria, in the first of their four-try series.
December 28 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT