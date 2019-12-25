advertisement

Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for the Reuters text service from 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET.

STORIES TOP

Athletics-FRASERPRYCE

Fraser-Pryce to go to the double race at the Tokyo Olympics

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will compete in both the 100m and 200m events at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Football-NFL NOTEBOOK

NFL Notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for play off

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice on Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for his play off competition.

BASKETBALL-NBA NOTEBOOK

NBA Notebook: Nugget Malone Signs Extension

Denver Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday. Conditions were not disclosed, but ESPN reported that the deal extends during the 2022-23 season.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

Cricket-Test-AUS-NZL /

Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – second try

Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – Second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground

December 26th

SAILING-AUSTRALIA / (PIX) (TV)

Cruising – Yachts depart Sydney Harbor at the annual Sydney Hobart Race

The yachts leave the Sydney Harbor at the annual Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in the Australian island state of Tasmania, 630 nautical miles (1166 kilometers) away.

December 26th

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BRH / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

December 26 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

