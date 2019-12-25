Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for the Reuters text service from 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
STORIES TOP
Athletics-FRASERPRYCE
Fraser-Pryce to go to the double race at the Tokyo Olympics
Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will compete in both the 100m and 200m events at the Tokyo Olympics next year.
Football-NFL NOTEBOOK
NFL Notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for play off
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice on Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for his play off competition.
BASKETBALL-NBA NOTEBOOK
NBA Notebook: Nugget Malone Signs Extension
Denver Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday. Conditions were not disclosed, but ESPN reported that the deal extends during the 2022-23 season.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
Cricket-Test-AUS-NZL /
Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – second try
Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – Second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground
December 26th
SAILING-AUSTRALIA / (PIX) (TV)
Cruising – Yachts depart Sydney Harbor at the annual Sydney Hobart Race
The yachts leave the Sydney Harbor at the annual Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in the Australian island state of Tasmania, 630 nautical miles (1166 kilometers) away.
December 26th
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BRH / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.
December 26 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT