advertisement

Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for the Reuters text service from 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

STORIES TOP

StubHub-TICKETS

advertisement

Stalwart Super Bowl, 2019 Tiger Ascendant’s most prized sports moments

Football fans hoping to see a pair of Super Bowl tickets this week will have to top Santa’s pretty roster, with the NFL championship game lined up once again to rank for the most expensive sporting events on the Sh. BA of the year.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SOU / PREVIEW

Mourinho’s criticism of Chelsea’s Rudiger is “disappointing” – Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard spoke to Antonio Rudiger on Tuesday after the defender was criticized by Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho for his part in sending Son Heung-min to Sunday’s 2-0 win derby.

Tennis-AUSTRALIA

Australian Open pool of prizes jumps to $ 49m, biggest wins for early rounds

The prize pool for the Australian Open 2020 has risen 14% to $ 71m ($ 49.1m), organizers said on Tuesday, with the biggest gains for players coming out in the first rounds.

advertisement