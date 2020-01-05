advertisement

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service from 6 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

STORIES TOP

SPORTS

advertisement

US-Football-NFL Playoffs

The Titans beat the Patriots in Brady’s probably game

(REUTERS) – The Tennessee Titans defeated the New England Patriots 20-13 in an AFC wild-card play-off game Saturday that could turn out to be a bitter end to Tom Brady’s storied career.

US-TENNIS-ATPCUP-Kyrgios

Not Kirgios? No problem for Australia’s hosts in the ATP Cup

SYDNEY (REUTERS) – Nick Kyrgios’ late retirement due to a back problem did not stop Australia from defeating Canada in their ATP Cup tie on Sunday as the hosts strengthened their bid for a quarter-final with their second 3-3 win. 0 at the team’s inaugural event.

USA BASKETBALL-NBA Summary

NBA Roundup: Hornets Survive Doncic, Mavs in OT

Terry Rozier scored 29 points, and Devonte ‘Graham added 27 while the visiting Charlotte Hornets opened up a 20 point first half lead and still had to rally for a 123-120 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MID-TOT / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Third Round of FA Cup – Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur face a tricky journey to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. We will also have news of other early transgressions.

5 Jan 09:01 ET / 14:01 GMT

SOCCER-england-ARS-BRC /

Football – England – FA Super League for Women – Arsenal – Birmingham City

Arsenal leaders take over Birmingham City as the Super League resumes in the women’s FA after the winter break, and we will wrap up action from other games of the day.

5 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / (PIX)

Cricket Cricket – South Africa vs. England – Second Test

South Africa hosts England in the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town

5 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-EVE / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – FA Cup Third Round – Liverpool – Everton

The Mersey derby is the third round draw of the FA Cup. We will also have news of other links

5 Jan 11:01 ET / 16:01 GMT

Cricket-T20-IND-LKA /

Cricket-India v Sri Lanka Twenty20 series

India play Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 International of Guwahati’s three-match series.

5 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-TOR / REPORT

Football – Serie A – Italy – AS Roma – Turin

AS Roma host Turin in a Serie A match

5 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-get-MAD / (Pix)

Cucurella of Football-Getafe denies the rational abuse of Real Madrid’s Militao

Getafe midfielder Marc Cucurella has denied that he used racist language against Real Madrid’s Eder Militao during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Zinedine Zidane in La Liga.

5 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP / (PIX) (TV)

Tennis – ATP Cup

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are the hosts of the ATP Cup – a new team competition involving 24 countries in the Australian Open. The likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem perform on the fourth day of the event.

6 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-BRISBANE /

Tennis – WTA Premier – Brisbane International

Round one of Brisbane International. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena.

6 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN / Supercup

Football – Spain – Formerly Spanish Super Cup

A preview of the Spanish Super Cup, taking place for the first time under a rebuilt format in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Valencia will compete.

6 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-Auckland /

Tennis – WTA International – ASB Classic Round one of the ASB Classic – a WTA International tournament in Auckland.

6 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

MOTORI-RALLI-DAKAR / (PIX) (TV)

Rally – Dakar Meeting

Saudi Arabia hosts Dakar Rally of 2020. From 5 to 17 Jan 2020 Saudi Arabia will host its first Dakar Rally known as “Dakar Rally 2020 – Saudi Arabia”.

6 Jan

TENNIS-SHENZHEN /

Tennis – WTA International – Shenzhen Open

The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open – an international event.

6 Jan

Cricket-Test-AUS-NZL /

Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – third try

Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – Third and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground

6 Jan

MOTORI-RALLI-DAKAR / (PIX) (TV)

Rally – Dakar Meeting

Saudi Arabia hosts the 2020 Dakar Rally.

6 Jan

SOCCER-ENGLAND /

Football talk points from the third round of the FA Cup

Talking point from the third round of the FA Cup

6 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN /

Football – Spain – Weekend talk in La Liga

The talking point from the weekend action in La Liga.

6 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

advertisement