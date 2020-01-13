Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for the Reuters text service from 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2: 30 p.m. ET. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
STORIES TOP
FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-CLOWNEY /
Sezawks’ Clowney for the Future: “I Just Want to Win”
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he let it be known that he is looking for one thing on a young team: a shot at a Super Bowl ring.
Tennis-AUSOPEN / Federer
Federer ready and in good shape for the Australian Open campaign
MELBOURNE, – Roger Federer declared himself ready on Monday to start the new season at next week’s Australian Open despite not having played a competitive game since November.
IRAN-Betrayal-Alizadeh /
Iran’s only Olympic medal in the Netherlands – NOS
AMSTERDAM – Iran’s only female Olympic medalist has trained in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven after leaving her homeland a few weeks ago, the national broadcaster NOS reported on Monday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM /
Simeone of Football-Atletico praises Real Valverde for a cynical foul
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has received unlikely praise from Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone for a deliberate foul that denied Atletico a late chance and potentially cost them in Sunday’s Super Cup final.
13 Jan 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-CAG / REPORT
Football – Italy – Coppa – Inter Milan against Cagliari
Inter entertain Cagliari in the 16th round of Coppa Italia as the Lazio host Cremonaese and Napoli face Perugia.
14 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
TENIS
TENNIS-HOBART /
Tennis – WTA International – Hobart International
Day two of Hobart International – the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Center in Tasmania acts as a warm-up for the Australian Open.
14 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
TENNIS-ADELAIDE /
Tennis – ATP 250 – Adelaide International
Action from the first and second round matches at Adelaide International – an ATP 250 tournament.
14 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
TENNIS-ADELAIDE /
Tennis – WTA Premier – Adelaide International
Action from the first and second rounds of Adelaide International – a WTA Premier tournament
14 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-LPGA /
Golf – LPGA Tour: $ 75m and Olympic gold on offer in 2020
The LPGA Tour season begins this week in Florida in a year in which the best women in the world will compete for $ 75 million prize money, along with a chance to be crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo.
January 14th
boxing
BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY / (TV)
Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder Press Conference
Undefeated WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Undefeated Lineage Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will face off at a press conference in Los Angeles before continuing their rivalry in the ring. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
13 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
BASKETBALL
BASKETBOLLIT-NBA / DAVIS
Before the NBA-Lakers’ Anthony Davis sits down with Reuters
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, who is enjoying a season of breakthrough along with fellow outfielder LeBron James, speaks to Reuters about the return of the storied franchise franchise to the NBA.
January 14th
Cricket
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / PREVIEW (PIX)
Cricket – England tour to South Africa – SAfrica, England resume battle at third try
South Africa resumes the battle with a bold England as both countries go to the third try at Port Elizabeth level at 1-1 in the four-match series.
14 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / PREVIEW (PIX)
Cricket – England tour to South Africa – Third Test South Africa and England meet at third try at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth starting Thursday, January 16
14 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
Cricket-ODI-IND-AUS /
Cricket-India Series – Australia ODI
India plays Australia on the first day of a three-match series in Mumbai.
14 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
motorsports
MOTORI-RALLI-DAKAR / (PIX) (TV)
Rally – Dakar Meeting
The ninth phase of the Dakar Rally is an 819-kilometer route from Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh.
14 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
VIOLATIONS / ACCIDENTS
BADMINTON-MALAYSIA / Crash (PIX) (TV)
Monitoring the development after the Japanese badminton player was hurt in the crash of Malaysia
Monitoring development as Japanese badminton player Kento Momota is being treated at Putrajaya Hospital for injuries sustained from a car crash in Malaysia, just hours after he secured his first win of the season at the Malaysian Masters on Sunday.
January 14th
