Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for the Reuters text service from 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2: 30 p.m. ET. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-CLOWNEY /

Seahawks' Clowney for the Future: "I Just Want to Win"

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he let it be known that he is looking for one thing on a young team: a shot at a Super Bowl ring.

Tennis-AUSOPEN / Federer

Federer ready and in good shape for the Australian Open campaign

MELBOURNE, – Roger Federer declared himself ready on Monday to start the new season at next week’s Australian Open despite not having played a competitive game since November.

IRAN-Betrayal-Alizadeh /

Iran’s only Olympic medal in the Netherlands – NOS

AMSTERDAM – Iran’s only female Olympic medalist has trained in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven after leaving her homeland a few weeks ago, the national broadcaster NOS reported on Monday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM /

Simeone of Football-Atletico praises Real Valverde for a cynical foul

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has received unlikely praise from Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone for a deliberate foul that denied Atletico a late chance and potentially cost them in Sunday’s Super Cup final.

13 Jan 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-CAG / REPORT

Football – Italy – Coppa – Inter Milan against Cagliari

Inter entertain Cagliari in the 16th round of Coppa Italia as the Lazio host Cremonaese and Napoli face Perugia.

14 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

TENNIS-HOBART /

Tennis – WTA International – Hobart International

Day two of Hobart International – the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Center in Tasmania acts as a warm-up for the Australian Open.

14 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE /

Tennis – ATP 250 – Adelaide International

Action from the first and second round matches at Adelaide International – an ATP 250 tournament.

14 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE /

Tennis – WTA Premier – Adelaide International

Action from the first and second rounds of Adelaide International – a WTA Premier tournament

14 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

GOLF-LPGA /

Golf – LPGA Tour: $ 75m and Olympic gold on offer in 2020

The LPGA Tour season begins this week in Florida in a year in which the best women in the world will compete for $ 75 million prize money, along with a chance to be crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo.

January 14th

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY / (TV)

Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder Press Conference

Undefeated WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Undefeated Lineage Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will face off at a press conference in Los Angeles before continuing their rivalry in the ring. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

13 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BASKETBOLLIT-NBA / DAVIS

Before the NBA-Lakers’ Anthony Davis sits down with Reuters

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, who is enjoying a season of breakthrough along with fellow outfielder LeBron James, speaks to Reuters about the return of the storied franchise franchise to the NBA.

January 14th

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / PREVIEW (PIX)

Cricket – England tour to South Africa – SAfrica, England resume battle at third try

South Africa resumes the battle with a bold England as both countries go to the third try at Port Elizabeth level at 1-1 in the four-match series.

14 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / PREVIEW (PIX)

Cricket – England tour to South Africa – Third Test South Africa and England meet at third try at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth starting Thursday, January 16

14 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Cricket-ODI-IND-AUS /

Cricket-India Series – Australia ODI

India plays Australia on the first day of a three-match series in Mumbai.

14 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

MOTORI-RALLI-DAKAR / (PIX) (TV)

Rally – Dakar Meeting

The ninth phase of the Dakar Rally is an 819-kilometer route from Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh.

14 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BADMINTON-MALAYSIA / Crash (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring the development after the Japanese badminton player was hurt in the crash of Malaysia

Monitoring development as Japanese badminton player Kento Momota is being treated at Putrajaya Hospital for injuries sustained from a car crash in Malaysia, just hours after he secured his first win of the season at the Malaysian Masters on Sunday.

January 14th

