STORIES TOP
FIGURESKATING-USA
Figure skates: Liu defends US title with perfect skates without perfect
Alysa Liu successfully defended her women’s title at the American Figure Championships in North Carolina on Friday after the 14-year-old maintained a brilliant skate routine.
BASKETBALL-NBA Summary
NBA Roundup: Giannis, Bucks Sparks Paris
Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a performance with 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks to a 116-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in their first NBA game in the regular season in Paris.
Tennis-AUSOPEN-Kyrgios
Kirgios travels in an epic storm to reach Melbourne for the second week
Nick Kyrgios lost his temper and blew a two-set lead, but still managed to win a five-set thriller to storm the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 10-8 victory over Karen Khachanov in the super tiebreaker on Saturday.
SPORTS
Cricket-T20-NZL-IND /
Cricket-New Zealand v India Twenty20 international
New Zealand hosted India in the second leg of their Twenty20 series in Auckland. 26 Jan
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / (PIX)
Cricket – South Africa – England – Fourth Test South Africa and England meet at Wanderers in the fourth and final Test.
25 Jan 20:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
FIGURESKATING-USA /
Short Figure Skating Program Set for American Championships
Top Americans Take Part in Men’s Short Running and Non-Party Skating at the US Championships, Greensboro NC
25 Jan 02:30 ET / 22:30 GMT
GOLF EUROPEAN / (PIX)
Golf – European Tour – Dubai Desert Classic
Day 4 of the Dubai Desert Classic.
26 Jan
GOLF FARMERS / (TV)
Golf – PGA Tour – Farmers Insurance Open Round Three
Third round coverage from Torrey Pines in San Diego, where American Ryan Palmer is the halfway point leader at 10-under-par 134.
25 Jan 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-FULL / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Fourth Round of FA Cup – Manchester City against Fulham
Manchester City holders welcome promotion to the Fulful Championship in the fourth round of the FA Cup
26 Jan 17:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-TOT / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Fourth round of FA Cup – Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
25 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANC-OLM-ANG / REPORT (PIX)
Soccer France – Ligue 1 – Marseille v Angers
Marseille plays Angers in the French Ligue 1
25 Jan 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-S04 / REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Football – Germany – Bundesliga – Bayern Munich v Schalke 04
Bayern Munich play Schalke 04 in a Bundesliga match.
25 Jan 21:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-RBL / REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Football – Germany – Bundesliga – Eintracht Frankfurt against RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt plays RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga match.
25 Jan 18:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-TOR / REPORT
Football – Italy – Serie A – Torino against Atalanta
Turin hosts Atalanta in a Serie A match. We will include details of other matches of the day
25 Jan 23:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-CAG / REPORT (PIX)
Football – Italy – Serie A – Inter Milan against Cagliari
Inter host Cagliari in a Serie A match We will include details of other afternoon matches
26 Jan 15:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPANJ – ATM-LEG / REPORT (PIX)
Football – Spain – La Liga – Atletico Madrid – Leganes
Atletico Madrid face Leganes in La Liga.
26 Jan 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN – VAL-FCB / REPORT (PIX)
Football – Spain – La Liga – Valencia against Barcelona
Valencia hosts Barcelona in La Liga.
25 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
TENNIS-AUSOPEN / (PIX) (TV)
Tennis – Australian Open
Fourth round of Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
26 Jan 04:00 ET / 00:00 GMT