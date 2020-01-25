advertisement

Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for the Reuters text service from 2:00 p.m. GMT / 09: 00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

STORIES TOP

FIGURESKATING-USA

advertisement

Figure skates: Liu defends US title with perfect skates without perfect

Alysa Liu successfully defended her women’s title at the American Figure Championships in North Carolina on Friday after the 14-year-old maintained a brilliant skate routine.

BASKETBALL-NBA Summary

NBA Roundup: Giannis, Bucks Sparks Paris

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a performance with 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks to a 116-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in their first NBA game in the regular season in Paris.

Tennis-AUSOPEN-Kyrgios

Kirgios travels in an epic storm to reach Melbourne for the second week

Nick Kyrgios lost his temper and blew a two-set lead, but still managed to win a five-set thriller to storm the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 10-8 victory over Karen Khachanov in the super tiebreaker on Saturday.

SPORTS

Cricket-T20-NZL-IND /

Cricket-New Zealand v India Twenty20 international

New Zealand hosted India in the second leg of their Twenty20 series in Auckland. 26 Jan

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / (PIX)

Cricket – South Africa – England – Fourth Test South Africa and England meet at Wanderers in the fourth and final Test.

25 Jan 20:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

FIGURESKATING-USA /

Short Figure Skating Program Set for American Championships

Top Americans Take Part in Men’s Short Running and Non-Party Skating at the US Championships, Greensboro NC

25 Jan 02:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

GOLF EUROPEAN / (PIX)

Golf – European Tour – Dubai Desert Classic

Day 4 of the Dubai Desert Classic.

26 Jan

GOLF FARMERS / (TV)

Golf – PGA Tour – Farmers Insurance Open Round Three

Third round coverage from Torrey Pines in San Diego, where American Ryan Palmer is the halfway point leader at 10-under-par 134.

25 Jan 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-FULL / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Fourth Round of FA Cup – Manchester City against Fulham

Manchester City holders welcome promotion to the Fulful Championship in the fourth round of the FA Cup

26 Jan 17:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-TOT / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Fourth round of FA Cup – Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

25 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANC-OLM-ANG / REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France – Ligue 1 – Marseille v Angers

Marseille plays Angers in the French Ligue 1

25 Jan 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-S04 / REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Football – Germany – Bundesliga – Bayern Munich v Schalke 04

Bayern Munich play Schalke 04 in a Bundesliga match.

25 Jan 21:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-RBL / REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Football – Germany – Bundesliga – Eintracht Frankfurt against RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt plays RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga match.

25 Jan 18:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-TOR / REPORT

Football – Italy – Serie A – Torino against Atalanta

Turin hosts Atalanta in a Serie A match. We will include details of other matches of the day

25 Jan 23:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-CAG / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Italy – Serie A – Inter Milan against Cagliari

Inter host Cagliari in a Serie A match We will include details of other afternoon matches

26 Jan 15:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPANJ – ATM-LEG / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Spain – La Liga – Atletico Madrid – Leganes

Atletico Madrid face Leganes in La Liga.

26 Jan 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN – VAL-FCB / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Spain – La Liga – Valencia against Barcelona

Valencia hosts Barcelona in La Liga.

25 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN / (PIX) (TV)

Tennis – Australian Open

Fourth round of Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

26 Jan 04:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

advertisement