Novak Djokovic endured a tough challenge for his reign at Melbourne Park before arranging for Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to collect an eighth Australian Open crown and rematch the world’s number one ranking.

Football-NFL Superbowl-AWARDS

Campbell wins Walter Payton man of the year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year award on Saturday, while honors of National Football League Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors went to Baltimore Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson.

BASKETBALL-NBA Summary

NBA Summary: The Lakers pull out to dominate the Kings

Anthony Davis had a team-high 21 points, LeBron James scored a triple double and the Los Angeles Lakers used a 44-point first quarter on Saturday night to clinch a 129-113 win over host Sacramento Kings.

SPORTS

Cricket-ODI-ZAF-ENG /

Cricket – England captain Morgan holds press conference ahead of ODI series

England captain Eoin Morgan will hold a press conference ahead of the launch of the three-day international three-day series against South Africa in Newlands on Tuesday.

Feb 3 15:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL / (PIX) (TV)

Football – NFL – Super Bowl LIV – Kansas City Chiefs against San Francisco 49ers

Miami hosts the Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Feb 2 03:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-Nations-FRA-ENG / (PIX)

Rugby Union – Six Nations Championship – France – England

Feb 2 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-ARS / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Burnley against Arsenal

Feb 2 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS /

Football – Women’s Super League – Manchester City against Arsenal

Manchester City leaders take Arsenal in second place, and we round out the rest of the stakes from around the FA Super League for women.

Feb 2 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-MCI / REPORT (PIX)

Soccer – England – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City in the Premier League.

Feb 2 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND /

Football-Talking Points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Feb 3 12:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SPA / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Italy – Serie A – Lazio v Spal

Lazio hosts Spal in a Serie A match

Feb 2 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-INT / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Italy – Serie A – Udinese against Inter Milan

Udinese host Inter Milan in a Serie A match

Feb 2 23:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY /

Football – Italy – Serie A Weekend Talk

The talking point of the Series A weekend,

Feb 3 14:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPANJ – FCB-LVT / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Spain – La Liga – Barcelona against Levante

Host of FC Barcelona Levante in La Liga.

Feb 2 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN /

Football – Spain – Weekend talk in La Liga

The talking point from the weekend action in La Liga.

Feb 3 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH

OLYMPICS-2020 / CAPYBARA (PIX) (TV)

In hot water: Capybara cools in hot spring baths

Their eyes slide shut as they let the hot hot water cool their bones. They roll their ears in pleasure as the cold melts. These are capybara – the largest rodents in the world that are native to South America – that should brave Japan’s cold winters. But zookeepers have found a way to keep them warm and entertain visitors at the same time – let them sit in the hot onen baths as tourists watch and take pictures of themselves. Izu Shaboten Zoo is planning an onsen apple spa for capybara, and will also be donating chips to rats in the Japanese groups’ weekend holiday on February 1st.

3 February

