advertisement

American Sofia Kenin countered her back-to-back penalty against a team against Garbine Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-2 6-2 win on Saturday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-BRYANT

LeBron celebrates his ‘brother’ Kobe in emotional speech

advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James delivered a thrilling speech honoring his “brother” Kobe Bryant before the Lakers’ first NBA game, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash. Sunday.

Athletic shoe

Prototype Nike Vaporfly shoes stopped, but current version will go to Olympics

The Nike Vaporfly shoes used to run the world’s first two-hour marathon will be banned from professional sport under a landmark ruling on Friday that also allows currently sold versions of high-tech shoes to be used at the Olympics.

SPORTS

Cricket-T20-NZL-IND /

Cricket-New Zealand v India Twenty20 international

New Zealand hosted India in the fifth game of their Twenty20 series at Mt. Maunganui.

2 February

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL / PREVIEW (TV)

Football – NFL – Super Bowl fans gather to celebrate the NFL Championship

Supporters gather in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

February 1 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN / (TV)

Golf – European Tour – Saudi Arabia International

Fourth International Saudi Day. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are among the names registered to play.

Feb 2 11:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GOLF-PHOENIX /

Golf – PGA Tour – The final round of the Phoenix Open

Coverage of the final round of the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

2 February

OLYMPICS-2020 / VOLLEYBALL OPENING (PIX) (TV)

The Ariake Arena Olympics, one of the newly built venues for Tokyo 2020, has officially opened

The Ariake Arena, one of the newly built venues for Tokyo 2020 that will host volleyball and rugby with carriages, has officially been opened by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

2 Feb 05:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-Nations-IRL-SCO / (PIX)

Rugby Union – Six Nations Championship – Ireland against Scotland

Feb 1 20:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-Nations-WAL-ITA / (PIX)

Union Rugby Union Rugby Union – Six Nations Championship – Wales against Italy

Feb 1 18:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-AVA / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-SHU / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Crystal Palace – Sheffield United

Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SOU / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Liverpool – Southampton

Liverpool face Southampton in the Premier League.

Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WLV / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Manchester United – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Feb 1 21:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-NOR / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Newcastle United – Norwich City

Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-EVE / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Watford against Everton

Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BRH / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – West Ham United – Brighton & Hove Albion

Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANC-PSG-MPL / REPORT (PIX)

Football – France – Ligue 1 – Paris St Germain v Montpellier

PSG play Montpellier in French Ligue 1

Feb 1 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-MAI-BAY / REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Football – Germany – Bundesliga – Mainz 05 – Bayern Munich

Mainz 05 plays Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Feb 1 18:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BMG / REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Football – Germany – Bundesliga – RB Leipzig – Borussia Moenchengladbach

RB Leipzig leaders play Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Feb 1 21:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-FIO / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Italy – Serie A – Juventus against Fiorentina

Juventus host Fiorentina in a Serie A match

Feb 2 15:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-ROM / REPORT

Football – Italy – Serie A – Sassuolo against AS Roma

AS Roma visit Sassuolo in a Serie A match. We will include details from the other two games of the day.

Feb 1 23:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPANJ – MAD-ATM / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Spain – La Liga – Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN / (PIX) (TV)

Tennis – Australian Open

Action from the Australian Open men’s final in Melbourne Park.

Feb 2 12:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

advertisement