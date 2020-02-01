American Sofia Kenin countered her back-to-back penalty against a team against Garbine Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-2 6-2 win on Saturday.
LeBron celebrates his ‘brother’ Kobe in emotional speech
Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James delivered a thrilling speech honoring his “brother” Kobe Bryant before the Lakers’ first NBA game, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash. Sunday.
Prototype Nike Vaporfly shoes stopped, but current version will go to Olympics
The Nike Vaporfly shoes used to run the world’s first two-hour marathon will be banned from professional sport under a landmark ruling on Friday that also allows currently sold versions of high-tech shoes to be used at the Olympics.
Cricket-New Zealand v India Twenty20 international
New Zealand hosted India in the fifth game of their Twenty20 series at Mt. Maunganui.
2 February
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL / PREVIEW (TV)
Football – NFL – Super Bowl fans gather to celebrate the NFL Championship
Supporters gather in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
February 1 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN / (TV)
Golf – European Tour – Saudi Arabia International
Fourth International Saudi Day. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are among the names registered to play.
Feb 2 11:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
GOLF-PHOENIX /
Golf – PGA Tour – The final round of the Phoenix Open
Coverage of the final round of the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.
2 February
OLYMPICS-2020 / VOLLEYBALL OPENING (PIX) (TV)
The Ariake Arena Olympics, one of the newly built venues for Tokyo 2020, has officially opened
The Ariake Arena, one of the newly built venues for Tokyo 2020 that will host volleyball and rugby with carriages, has officially been opened by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.
2 Feb 05:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-Nations-IRL-SCO / (PIX)
Rugby Union – Six Nations Championship – Ireland against Scotland
Feb 1 20:45 ET / 16:45 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-Nations-WAL-ITA / (PIX)
Union Rugby Union Rugby Union – Six Nations Championship – Wales against Italy
Feb 1 18:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-AVA / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-SHU / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – Crystal Palace – Sheffield United
Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SOU / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – Liverpool – Southampton
Liverpool face Southampton in the Premier League.
Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WLV / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – Manchester United – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.
Feb 1 21:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-NOR / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – Newcastle United – Norwich City
Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-EVE / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – Watford against Everton
Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BRH / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – West Ham United – Brighton & Hove Albion
Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANC-PSG-MPL / REPORT (PIX)
Football – France – Ligue 1 – Paris St Germain v Montpellier
PSG play Montpellier in French Ligue 1
Feb 1 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-MAI-BAY / REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Football – Germany – Bundesliga – Mainz 05 – Bayern Munich
Mainz 05 plays Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
Feb 1 18:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BMG / REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Football – Germany – Bundesliga – RB Leipzig – Borussia Moenchengladbach
RB Leipzig leaders play Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.
Feb 1 21:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-FIO / REPORT (PIX)
Football – Italy – Serie A – Juventus against Fiorentina
Juventus host Fiorentina in a Serie A match
Feb 2 15:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-ROM / REPORT
Football – Italy – Serie A – Sassuolo against AS Roma
AS Roma visit Sassuolo in a Serie A match. We will include details from the other two games of the day.
Feb 1 23:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-SPANJ – MAD-ATM / REPORT (PIX)
Football – Spain – La Liga – Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
Feb 1 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
TENNIS-AUSOPEN / (PIX) (TV)
Tennis – Australian Open
Action from the Australian Open men’s final in Melbourne Park.
Feb 2 12:30 ET / 08:30 GMT