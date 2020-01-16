advertisement

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Crystal Lincoln lost her high school ring 33 years ago. The ring was a gift from her deceased grandmother.

Lincoln says she lost the ring while shopping at the Lycoming Mall. She remembers everything about that day.

“We went from store to store to see if they had found my ring, did someone hand it in, did they see it at the checkout, when we arrived at the end of the mall two hours later, there was no ring,” said Lincoln.

The hope of finding the ring was lost until Rae Snook and her caretaker Paula Miller posted a Facebook message stating that the class ring was in their possession. Snook says she found the ring 33 years ago in Claires. She has held it ever since.

“Walking through the Lycoming Mall in the early 80s and something felt touching my foot and it was a class ring but there was no one else around. I just put it in my pocket and actually forgot,” said Snook.

“I found a pair of earrings on her floor and I was going to bring it back to her jewelry box and I look in and I am like ‘Rae what is this’ and she is like ‘Oh, I thought that 30 years ago’ and I have something like “We can’t stop there. Let me take this and put it on Facebook,” said Paula Miller.

That Facebook message worked. The ladies contacted Lincoln to return the ring.

“I know my grandmother is still with me and I now know that she smiles as incredibly smiling and I have to thank the two beautiful ladies who brought this ring back to me,” Lincoln said.

Crystal not only got her ring back, but she says she has gained two new friends through this experience. She told Newswatch 16 that she will not take the ring off quickly.

