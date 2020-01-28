advertisement

If you’ve been worrying about a return date for Season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation lately, don’t ask yourself any more! We now have a good sense of when some of your favorite roommates are back – and what kind of chaos awaits you.

Today MTV announced that the series will be back on Thursday, February 27 with more episodes. Not only that, but they also released a trailer underneath that promises a lot of drama. However, it is also a pleasure to see Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino released from prison. This goes hand in hand with the sight that Angelina is planning her wedding – which will probably not be a smooth sailing if you know this show.

For a few more details on upcoming activities, we recommend reading the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation summary:

advertisement

After a turbulent year, Mike “The Situation” joins the group after his long-awaited release from prison, and the roommates finally feel healthy and ready to start again. While Nicole and Deena continue to live their best “mom” lives, Jenni hugs her new single life and Vinny likes to eat carbohydrates again. Meanwhile, Ronnie’s search for inner peace is always thwarted because he is always in a relationship. DJ Pauly D travels the country to conquer the DJ world, and Angelina prepares to “I do!”

In a way, it seems like everyone is doing their own thing and trying to live their life. However, we know that the show will find a way to bring some of these performers together at a certain level. There will be reasons to laugh, but we also imagine there will be times when you are frustrated. (This could happen primarily during the Ronnie storylines.)

This announcement now includes yet another notable part of the subtext. This is the news that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is leaving for season three. This is at least apparent from an announcement made at the end of last year. We don’t know what the future of the show will bring without it, mainly because it’s a fundamental member of the show. The franchise continued without Sammi, but she wasn’t as popular as Snooki for most of her run.

What do you want to see in the rest of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 3?

Be sure to share in the comments below! (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tMTRe0JqkE (/ embed)

advertisement