Finlay Retson of Perthshire will embark on this weekend’s Junior British Rally Championship campaign on world famous Welsh Forest stages.

The 19-year-old Blairgowrie returns to the ultra-competitive series after a year of ups and downs in 2019, with solid performances and podiums mixed with decisive incidents for the championship.

Finlay Retson / Richard Crozier Ford Fiesta R2T. Photo: Photograph Jakob Ebrey.

He narrowly missed obtaining a fund of € 60,000 for a World Junior Rally Championship campaign with M-Sport and Pirelli.

Retson will partner with new co-driver Rhys Stoneman for his successful career defining campaign in the Scottish junior series for 14-17 year olds, the BTRDA Gravel Championship and the Fiesta ST Trophy, before heading to the Junior BRC feeder series, the Cadet Cup.

The Junior BRC will return to a single brand formula with the Fiesta R2 becoming the model of choice for young aspirants aiming for the fund of € 60,000 and the chance to go up on the world stage.

“It’s as if a reset switch had been pressed during the championship and with everyone driving identical machines, it really means that it is up to the car crew to get the results now,” said he declared.

“We knew at the beginning of last year that the Junior BRC would take this format and we therefore embarked on a three-year plan which would make 2019 a year of learning.

“I learned so much about the car and about myself – partly the hard way, but it certainly made me stronger for the year to come.

“It was very difficult to increase the budget to compete this year and we spent a lot of time working to get the necessary support.

“We pretty much made the cut to compete in the opening round so for the moment we’re going to take each rally as it comes.”

The Cambrian Rally kicks off the season in Llandudno and offers a brief explosion through the forests of North Wales with more than 43 miles of world-famous treacherous stages.

“We really don’t know where the pace will be in the first lap and normally we would see where we are after the first loop and make a plan.

“But the event is so short that it is like a sprint and that means that I think we will have to try to find speed from the first stage. After last year, I know every point counts. “

