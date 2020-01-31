advertisement

A police chase has been launched for a retiree who boarded a train in Fife but never reached his destination.

Robert Brown, 72, was visiting a family in the kingdom when he disappeared when he was leaving to return home to Northumbria.

He was last seen at Kirkcaldy station around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday when he boarded a cross-country train for Newcastle.

He intended to travel from there to his home in North Shields but never arrived.

Reports suggest that he could have got off the train at Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Inspector Hazel Creilly of the Glenrothes Police Station said, “Robert intended to return home to North Shields, Northumbria, by train, but never arrived.

“It’s out of character and his family is more and more concerned about his well-being.

“Anyone who may have seen Robert is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, citing incident 0694 on Friday, January 31.

“If Robert himself hears of this call, I would ask him to contact us or his family immediately.”

Mr. Brown is 6 feet 1 inch tall. He has white hair and wears glasses. He wore a dark blue anorak, a dark sweater and gray pants. He was carrying a brown paper shopping bag.

