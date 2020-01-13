advertisement

Retired teacher found dead in his Derbyshire home, an investigation was heard.

Anthony Jenner, 70, was found asphyxiated at his address in Elms Grove, Etwall.

Mr. Jenner, born in Kent, was identified by his wife, also a former teacher.

The investigation into his death was opened today at Derby Coroners’ Court by Assistant Coroner Julie Robertson.

The investigation learned that “depression and anxiety” contributed to Mr. Jenner’s death on Thursday May 30 of last year.

Miss Robertson said, “My condolences go out to Mr. Jenner’s family during this difficult time.”

The investigation was adjourned to resume on Wednesday March 18.

