Skiers and boarders know the exercise: if you’re not skiing, check the conditions and forecasts and try to find out when the next epic day will be.

However, most forecasting resources are fairly simple and provide a comprehensive view of what to expect without in-depth analysis of the effects of specific weather patterns on Whistler Blackcomb (WB).

This is where David Jones comes in. As a professional meteorologist who retired from Environment Canada in 2017, Jones produces a daily weather story tailored to the Whistler crowd.

His goal is to fight through the “vast amount” of weather information that is available online and to address the “narrow interests” of drivers and skiers directly.

“Unless you want to work yourself, not much of (the weather forecast available) is aimed at the small group of skiers known as powder hounds,” said Jones.

The Whistler Weather Story is delivered daily at 10 a.m. and is a two-minute weather message that can be seen on Twitter (@djones_weather).

. Instagram (@meteorologistdavidjones), Facebook (David Jones) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/channel/UCxFXnQxJDlctbpgXN9KmC_A).

Jones has been an integral part of Vancouver’s environmental and environmental television and radio programs for years, and his current Rapid Fire stories are based on decades of experience.

His goal, he said, was to provide guidance to the public so they could plan their days the way a meteorologist does.

“I’m not skiing this year because my hip has been replaced,” said Jones. “But last year and years ago, I used my inside knowledge to plan my days and really predict what was going to happen on the mountain in terms of ski conditions.”

Although he is not sure whether he will maintain the forecasts for the coming season, Jones indicated that he has had a positive response so far. “I’ve received a pretty amazing response from a lot of people who really seem to appreciate what I’m doing and their comments have returned to me,” he said.

To support his forecast, Jones makes declarations of trust for his forecasts.

In his opinion, a forecast without a confidence statement could not be interpreted correctly.

When it comes to big weather stories this winter, Jones says the slow start to winter has to play the dominant role.

According to Environment Canada, Jones found that this was “the slowest start since Whistler started recording”.

But things have really picked up in the past few weeks, he noted. “The atmosphere is so lively,” said Jones.

The newly retired Jones returns to his roots, so to speak.

He grew up in North Vancouver at the foot of Grouse Mountain and remembers that he “constantly” calls the mountain’s snow phone and checks for updates.

“I was interested in the weather,” said Jones. “So I’m basically doing what I started as a kid, except that I now have some real weather knowledge.”

