It was a tough day for retired Garda Jim Herlihy, the public face of the Historical and Reconciliation Police (Harp) Society.

Not only has the Dublin Castle Memorial Service, which he and others had worked hard to achieve, been postponed after public protests, it has also been shamefully abused on social media.

“Remember the British black and tan. F ** k from vermin that loves scum, ”said a Facebook user in a not atypical comment.

Mr. Herlihy, 65, who retired from An Garda Síochána in 2013, said he had never seen a response to the proposal to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP).

“It was absolutely life-threatening for the keyboard warriors,” he said. “It is bizarre what is being written. It reminds me when I was training in Templemore and these guys died on hunger strike (1981) and there was tension because you didn’t know what would happen next.

“There is also politics that is coming up before an election. We never wanted to have anything to do with politics.”

The harp society emerged from a fair for Sergeant Daniel Maunsell, who was shot by the IRA in Inchigeelagh, Co Cork, in August 1920. The service was held in 2008 and Maunsell’s relatives and the three men who shot him were there.

The company first became publicly known during the Easter Rising commemorations in 2016

“Four souvenir cards were placed on the altar. It was extraordinary how people mixed up afterwards, ”he said.

Two years later, in 2010, a fair was held in Granard, Co Longford, organized by former Garda James McCarthy for late members of the RIC.

Killed on duty

The church was full. Mr. McCarthy was with retired Inspector Gerry Lovett to hold an event at Glasnevin Cemetery in the graves of two RIC men killed on duty.

They noted that there was no memorial for the RIC or the DMP, the two armed forces that controlled Ireland between 1836 and 1922. A committee was formed and the harp society was founded.

The society, which consists of a committee of seven and around 250 members, first became known to the public during the Easter uprising commemorations in 2016. The first uprising died on Easter Monday in Dublin, Constable James O’Brien of the DMP came up with the idea.

This event led to one of the best moments of the commemoration without a script. While society was laying wreaths at the gates of Dublin Castle, Freya Connolly, the great-granddaughter of Seán Connolly, was laying flowers next to it. Connolly, who was also shot that day, led the Citizen Army in the attack on Dublin Castle.

There was no official commemoration of the police officers who died during the Easter Rising, but the harp society decided to band together to mark the centenary of the War of Independence.

An interdenominational memorial service began every year. “We kept sending out invitations. The minister (Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan) came for the first time this year. “

Several widows

This event took place at Mount Argus Church in Dublin. The minister subsequently met several widows of RUC officers who had been killed in the riots.

“He said that moved him. It was probably the first time he noticed how raw it all is, ”said Herlihy.

RIC and DMP were two of the most sought-after jobs until the turn of 1919

The harp society, he emphasized, had “no hand, action or part” in the now postponed state ceremony. “We only knew that the event took place in Dublin Castle. It was also supported by the Taoiseach. We expected him to be there. “

The response to the proposal shows that some parts of Irish society do not see the RIC and the DMP in the same light as the Harp Society. Mr. Herlihy claims that they were police officers until 1919.

“Until the turn of 1919, RIC and DMP were two of the most sought-after jobs. They were increasingly attacked by Soloheadbeg. They were sitting ducks, ”he said.

ambush

Two RIC police officers – James McDonnell and Patrick O’Connell, who came from the families of Cos Mayo and Cork – were ambushed by Co Tipperary on January 21, 1919, the first deployment of the Revolutionary War.

“There are countless cases like this. There are 100 families that I know that way. We want there to be a memorial in a safe place for them to attend. “

The harp society is still confident that the memorial service will continue, as Mr. Flanagan has announced.

In any case, the RIC and DMP will certainly be remembered during the decade of the centenary.

The UK-based police list of honor will hold a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on April 29, 2022 to mark the 100th anniversary of the dissolution of the two forces.

