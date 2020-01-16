advertisement

There are two conflicting results: some of the country’s major retail chains saw disappointing sales declines during Christmas, but a National Retail Federation report this week found that retail sales grew solidly over the period.

According to the NRF, citing data from the US Census Bureau, retail sales in the 2019 Christmas season (excluding car dealers, gas stations, and restaurants) rose 4.1% to $ 730.2 billion – at the high end of the October forecast an increase of 3.8% and 4.2%. Last week Macy’s, Kohl’s and JCPenney department stores – including Target only yesterday – reported weak results during the season, which includes three of the biggest shopping days of the year: Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and Super Saturday (the last Saturday before) Christmas) ,

Aside from the uncertainty surrounding issues such as trading and interest rates, one of the factors influencing this year’s retail performance was the shorter than usual Christmas business season. With Thanksgiving’s late start, there were six calendar days fewer in 2018 than in 2018 – putting pressure on retailers who had to sell more volume per day to account for those days. As a result, many retailers had already launched their promotions before the season started, or increased competition with same-day or next-day deliveries.

This strain was exacerbated by department stores that weighed on retail, as sales in this category decreased 0.8% year-over-year and 5.5% year-over-year, the Census Bureau reported. In addition, many consumers continue to opt for online and mobile purchases instead of traditional brick-and-mortar stores. “In general, it is probably more prominent today than ever,” said Naveen Jaggi, President Retail Advisory Services at JLL. “Millennials clearly don’t see department stores the way baby boomers do.”

In addition, some traditional brick-and-mortar businesses are still struggling to define what omnichannel retail means for their brand and what it looks like. Nikki Baird, Vice President of Retail Innovation at Aptos, emphasized the importance of omnichannel offerings in an increasingly experience-oriented environment. (Aptos works with more than 1,000 apparel, footwear and other retailers such as Adidas, Cole Haan, Famous Footwear, JCPenney and Tod’s.)

Baird cited her own conversations with retailers using services such as online shopping, in-store pickup, and mobile app purchases. This showed that the majority of omnichannel-strong retailers were “very happy” with their holiday sales results while those with two omnichannel offers or less “didn’t feel so good” about their performance during the season.

“This division had nothing to do with the product group,” she said. “If you couldn’t catch the sale when you had the chance, then the consumers put their business somewhere else. This could really be the first Christmas season when the results depend more on how you can sell than on the products themselves . “

According to the Census Bureau, total sales in December (including car dealers, gas stations, and restaurants) increased seasonally adjusted by 0.3% compared to November and by 5.8% unadjusted compared to the previous year. In its report, which is based on census data, the NRF found that the growth rate in 2019 was almost twice the weak 2.1% that was recorded during the 2018 holiday season when there were protracted government shutdowns and volatilities the stock markets and rate hikes came.

The retail association added that the modest growth in November (an increase of 1.3% year-on-year) and the increase in December (an increase of 6.7% year-on-year) partially spanned two important days of the Thanksgiving shopping weekend – Sundays – which can be traced back to Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday – fell in December and not as in November 2018.

Jaggi said he continues to be positive about retail. “I believe smart retailers understand that click-and-bricks and brick-and-mortar business are not mutually exclusive. they complement each other, ”he said. “Those who support all of these formats will ultimately succeed.”

