On day 1 of the dual crime debate in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing, defenders of the Huawei executive launched serious attacks on U.S. sanctions against Iran and the status of the sanctions in Canada.

Defense attorney Richard Peck reiterated Meng’s filing last week that the core issue of Meng’s arrest and extradition requests is Huawei’s violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran – sanctions Canada does not follow.

Peck said the Crown’s argument that the main crime was fraud – by channeling proceeds from Iran through HSBC in the United States, with the risk that HSBC would be punished under US law if they unwittingly violated the Sanctions violated.

“The question here is, would we be here today without the Sanctions Act?” Peck said in court. “My claim is no … It appears that the requesting state (the United States) is binding Canada to enforce its sanctions – sanctions that Canada has clearly refused.”

Peck also noted that the Canadian court has “defended Canadian sovereignty” in the past, for example on foreign policy issues, including Ottawa’s stance on U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Double crime – or the extradition requirement that the target’s accused crime be a criminal offense in Canada and in the requesting state (in this case, the United States) – is likely to be the focus of debate this week. Crown prosecutors, representing the U.S. Department of Justice’s extradition request, said while Meng and Huawei are said to have violated U.S. sanctions against Iran by operating a subsidiary there, the “essence” of the crime of fraud against the United States is resident financial institutions such as HSBC.

The crown says that Meng and Huawei misrepresented the origins of Iranian market revenue, which caused HSBC to process the funds – which they would not have done if they had known the Iranian origin of the money.

However, Peck and Meng’s lawyers cited a number of U.S. documents in the court files on the case, specifically highlighting the concerns of the authorities about Huawei’s violation of sanctions and not the technology giant’s misrepresentation of HSBC came. Lawyers added that Canadian fraud has an element of “risk of disadvantage” – the possibility that the affected party may experience a material or economic loss – that is not included in the U.S. legal definitions of fraud.

Meng’s lawyers alleged in court on Monday that the entire US language in the court files used Huawei’s failure to disclose the source of the funds as evidence of the “risk of disadvantage”. that fits the Canadian context of fraud. The defense argues that this means that even the allegations of fraud are based on U.S. sanctions. So if the sanctions do not apply in a Canadian legal context, the double crime criteria of the alleged fraud are also not met.

“The hypothetical risk is based on the sanctions,” said Peck. “… It is explicitly wrong that the US has an interest in possible fraud against a bank. But it is in every US interest to enforce the Iran sanctions. The argument is that HSBC could suffer from the sanctions, but in a Canadian environment, HSBC is not at risk because the system does not punish innocent victims. “On Monday afternoon, Meng’s lawyer, Eric Gottardi, continued to use the Crown’s defense argument, using US sanctions as the basis for the” deprivation “- Definition of fraud used in Canadian law. Gottardi characterized the consequences of the deprivation that HSBC faces when it passes Huawei’s proceeds from Iran, which is inherently linked to the sanctions. without it, the risk “evaporates,” he said.

However, Gottardi struggled to answer Judge Heather Holmes’s question – the judge’s first important question for the day – whether a domestic fraud case and not extradition (and all relevant facts implemented) would be feasible, which is supposed to happen is.

“You can probably make a case,” concluded Gottardi, adding that he could ask other members of the defense team to respond. Holmes then asked why the question of fraud should take into account US factors and not have to comply with Canadian criteria in an extradition case if a domestic case could already be found.

The hearing continues this afternoon.

