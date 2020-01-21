advertisement

the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tour is underway but which celebrities win? Here are the results show by show!

After last year’s 2019 TV series, seven celebrities are back and this time on the road to this year’s Strictly live show, which is celebrating its 12th anniversary.

The composition of the Strictly 2019 tour is: Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard Emma Barton and Graziano Di Prima, Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, Alex Scott and Neil Jones, Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe and Karim Zeroual and Amy dowden.

advertisement

Each evening, they perform in front of the judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli – as well as in front of thousands of spectators.

The couples each dance two of their favorite performance routines while the judges offer their comments and ratings out of 10.

However, it is the crowd that decides each evening who wins by a text vote – here we round the results by show!

Strictly Come Dancing!

Arena birmingham

Thursday January 16 (evening): Kelvin & Janette (Finalists: Karim & Amy)

Friday January 17 (evening): Kelvin & Janette (finalists: Karim & Amy)

Saturday January 18 (afternoon): Kelvin & Janette (Finalists: Karim & Amy)

Saturday January 18 (evening): Kelvin & Janette (Finalists: Karim & Amy)

Saturday January 19 (afternoon): Kelvin & Janette (Finalists: Karim & Amy)

Saturday January 19 (evening): Kelvin & Janette (Finalists: Karim & Amy)

Aberdeen P&J Live Arena

Tuesday January 21 (evening): to be confirmed

Wednesday January 22 (afternoon): to be confirmed

Wednesday January 22 (evening): to be confirmed

Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday January 24 (afternoon): to be confirmed

Friday January 24 (evening): to be confirmed

Manchester Arena

Saturday January 25 (afternoon): to be confirmed

Saturday January 25 (evening): to be confirmed

Saturday January 26 (afternoon): to be confirmed

Saturday January 26 (evening): to be confirmed

Dublin 3Arena

Tuesday January 28 (afternoon): to be confirmed

Tuesday January 28 (evening): to be confirmed

Belfast SSE Arena

Wednesday January 29 (evening): to be confirmed

Thursday January 30 (afternoon): to be confirmed

Thursday January 30 (evening): to be confirmed

Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Saturday January 1 (afternoon): to be confirmed

Saturday January 1 (evening): to be confirmed

Sunday January 2 (afternoon): to be confirmed

Sunday January 2 (evening): to be confirmed

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday January 4 (afternoon): to be confirmed

Tuesday January 4 (evening): to be confirmed

Wednesday January 5 (afternoon): to be confirmed

Wednesday January 5 (evening): to be confirmed

London The O2 Arena

Friday January 7 (evening): to be confirmed

Saturday January 8 (afternoon): to be confirmed

Saturday January 8 (evening): to be confirmed

Sunday January 9 (afternoon): to be confirmed

Sunday January 9 (evening): to be confirmed

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement