the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tour is underway but which celebrities win? Here are the results show by show!
After last year’s 2019 TV series, seven celebrities are back and this time on the road to this year’s Strictly live show, which is celebrating its 12th anniversary.
The composition of the Strictly 2019 tour is: Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard Emma Barton and Graziano Di Prima, Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, Alex Scott and Neil Jones, Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe and Karim Zeroual and Amy dowden.
Each evening, they perform in front of the judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli – as well as in front of thousands of spectators.
The couples each dance two of their favorite performance routines while the judges offer their comments and ratings out of 10.
However, it is the crowd that decides each evening who wins by a text vote – here we round the results by show!
Strictly Come Dancing!
Arena birmingham
Thursday January 16 (evening): Kelvin & Janette (Finalists: Karim & Amy)
Friday January 17 (evening): Kelvin & Janette (finalists: Karim & Amy)
Saturday January 18 (afternoon): Kelvin & Janette (Finalists: Karim & Amy)
Saturday January 18 (evening): Kelvin & Janette (Finalists: Karim & Amy)
Saturday January 19 (afternoon): Kelvin & Janette (Finalists: Karim & Amy)
Saturday January 19 (evening): Kelvin & Janette (Finalists: Karim & Amy)
Aberdeen P&J Live Arena
Tuesday January 21 (evening): to be confirmed
Wednesday January 22 (afternoon): to be confirmed
Wednesday January 22 (evening): to be confirmed
Leeds First Direct Arena
Friday January 24 (afternoon): to be confirmed
Friday January 24 (evening): to be confirmed
Manchester Arena
Saturday January 25 (afternoon): to be confirmed
Saturday January 25 (evening): to be confirmed
Saturday January 26 (afternoon): to be confirmed
Saturday January 26 (evening): to be confirmed
Dublin 3Arena
Tuesday January 28 (afternoon): to be confirmed
Tuesday January 28 (evening): to be confirmed
Belfast SSE Arena
Wednesday January 29 (evening): to be confirmed
Thursday January 30 (afternoon): to be confirmed
Thursday January 30 (evening): to be confirmed
Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Saturday January 1 (afternoon): to be confirmed
Saturday January 1 (evening): to be confirmed
Sunday January 2 (afternoon): to be confirmed
Sunday January 2 (evening): to be confirmed
Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday January 4 (afternoon): to be confirmed
Tuesday January 4 (evening): to be confirmed
Wednesday January 5 (afternoon): to be confirmed
Wednesday January 5 (evening): to be confirmed
London The O2 Arena
Friday January 7 (evening): to be confirmed
Saturday January 8 (afternoon): to be confirmed
Saturday January 8 (evening): to be confirmed
Sunday January 9 (afternoon): to be confirmed
Sunday January 9 (evening): to be confirmed
