Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara were crowned winners of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 a tour.

After Sunday’s final performances in London, Kelvin and Janette were named the 2020 Tour Champions with the most wins in the last month of dancing.

After last year’s TV series, seven celebrities were back and this time on the road to the annual Strictly live stage show.

The participants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tour were: Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard Emma Barton and Graziano Di Prima, Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, Alex Scott and Neil Jones and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden

Each evening, they performed for the judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli – as well as for the audience of thousands of spectators.

The couples danced two of their favorite routines live shows, while the judges offered their comments and marks out of 10.

However, it was the crowd that decided each evening who won by text vote – and the full results arrived.

After triumphing in the TV series with a professional dancer Oti Mabuse, Kelvin won the tour with his new partner Janette after getting the most fan wins.

The pair won all but one show, Mike and Katya being the only other pair to have been named the winner of the 34 dates.

Karim and Amy have been elected finalists 23 times, Saffron and AJ six times and Alex and Neil twice.

Over the weekend, Kelvin tweeted, “Well, it’s the last day of @SCD_Live_Tour marking the end of my experience @bbcstrictly. 🙁 From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the creative people, the team, the professional dancers and the other actors. 👍

“Above all, I would like to say a BIG thank you to the fantastic fans of #Strictly! ❤ 🙌🏻 🕺🏻”

Janette tweeted: “We just went to WIN IT !!! !!! Thank you to everyone who came and watched and voted for us! Dancing with @kelvin_fletcher was pure joy!

“I really made a friend for life! It was really a wonderful casting! Until next time ……” keeeeeeeeep dancing !! “#TeamPocketFloti”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this fall.

PIC CREDIT: Twitter / @ JManrara

