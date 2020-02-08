advertisement

Two other competitors on The Masked Singer have been revealed – who is behind the Fox and Monster mask?

The Masked Singer UK sees a multitude of celebrities compete as they try to deliver the best musical performance while keeping their faces hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

An all star panel – composed of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong – and a studio audience votes for their favorite performances while trying to correctly guess the identity of the mystery singers.

The final episode of this evening saw the five remaining mystery celebrities clash again: Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox and Queen Bee.

Who is behind the mask?

At the end of the sixth show, two celebrities were unmasked because it was revealed that the identity of Fox was the actress, model and dancer Denise Van Outen, and Monster was the American singer, songwriter and producer CeeLo Green.

In the episode, the five remaining celebrities clashed with a whole new performance.

After each song, the panel gave their opinion on the performance and their best guesses about who was behind the mask.

Then, after all the performances, the studio audience voted for their favorite, where Fox received the fewest votes. She was therefore eliminated and removed her mask to reveal her identity as a stage and screen star Denise Van Outen.

The remaining four masked singers returned to sing before another public vote.

With the fewest votes, Monster was the second to be eliminated tonight when he unmasked himself as international recording artist CeeLo Green.

The masked singer will end Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. on ITV where the remaining three candidates will perform for the last time.

The three will finally be unmasked while the first winner of The Masked Singer UK is crowned.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

