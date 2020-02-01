advertisement

Two other competitors on The Masked Singer have been revealed – who is behind the Duck and Unicorn mask?

In The Masked Singer, a series of celebrities clash as they clash to stage the best musical performances while keeping their faces hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

An all star panel – composed of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and this week’s guest judges Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne – and a studio audience voted for their favorite performances while trying to correctly guess the identities of the mystery singers.

The final episode of this evening saw the seven remaining mystery celebrities clash again: Duck, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee.

Who is behind the mask?

At the end of the sixth show, two celebrities were unmasked, it was revealed that the identity of Duck was the British singer and songwriter Skin, better known as the lead singer of the group Skunk Anansie and Unicorn was the American singer-songwriter and star of Scissor Sisters Jake Shears.

In the episode, the remaining seven celebrities clashed with a whole new performance.

Performance included Katy Perry‘s Roar, Meatloaf’s I Do Anything For Love and Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On.

After each song, the panel gave their opinion on the performance and their best guesses about who was behind the mask.

Then, after all the performances, the studio audience voted for their favorite with Octopus, Hedgehog and Queen Bee winning the most votes (in no particular order) and continuing until next week.

With the least amount of public votes, Duck was eliminated first and removed his mask to reveal his identity as a Skunk Anansie skin.

Fox and Unicorn then faced the panel that decided which act they wanted to save, choosing Fox.

This left Unicorn eliminated, removing his mask to reveal his identity as Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday evening at 7 p.m. on ITV where the five remaining candidates will perform again and two others will have their identities revealed.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

