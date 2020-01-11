advertisement

The third competitor of The Masked Singer has been revealed – who is behind the chameleon mask?

In The Masked Singer, a series of famous faces compete to offer the best musical performance while hiding their identities behind masks and elaborate costumes.

A Super star panel – composed of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong – and an audience in the studio votes for their favorite performances while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

The third episode of this evening saw five mystery celebrities clash again: Queen Bee, Duck, Hedgehog, Unicorn and Chameleon.

Who is behind the mask?

At the end of the third show, it was revealed that Chameleon’s identity was Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

In the episode, the five celebrities clashed with a whole new performance.

After each song, the panel offered their opinions on the performance and their thoughts on who was behind the mask.

Then, after all the performances, the studio audience voted for their favorite performance with Queen Bee, Unicorn and Hedgehog winning the most votes (in no particular order).

The two acts with the fewest votes – Duck and Chameleon – clashed.

There, they each played again before the jury decided which of the last two acts would be eliminated and leave the competition.

The panel voted to have Duck leave Chameleon to be eliminated and remove his mask to reveal his identity as Justin Hawkins of The Darkness.

No panel guesses correctly, with predictions like Richard Blackwood and Tom Daley.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday evening at 7 p.m. on ITV.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

